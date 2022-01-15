ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

People who study the origins of civil wars see 'indicators' the US is on the brink of conflict, Yale historian says

By Kelsey Vlamis, Charles Davis
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43mLJ1_0dmVD5ZI00
  • Yale history professor Timothy Snyder spoke with Insider about the future of American democracy.
  • Snyder said factors like polarization and alternative realities indicate the US is close to conflict.
  • But Snyder said he thinks it's even more likely that the US could cease to exist.

Comments / 19

Donald Vogt
3d ago

and some people think I'm crazy but I see the exact same thing it's like history repeating itself

Reply(2)
4
Related
Daily Beast

‘Racist’ Penn Law Prof Makes Disturbing Claim U.S. Is ‘Better Off With Fewer Asians’

A controversial law professor at the University of Pennsylvania is taking heat—yet again—for her racist comments. This time, Amy Wax was called out for being xenophobic in a recent interview with Glenn Loury, a social sciences professor at Brown University, and was quick to clap back at her critics. But her “defense” only made things worse, when she directly stated that because “most” Asian Americans support Democrats, “the United States is better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration.”
SOCIETY
WEKU

Imagine another American Civil War, but this time in every state

Not long ago, the idea of another American Civil War seemed outlandish. These days, the notion has not only gone mainstream, it seems to suddenly be everywhere. Business Insider published a poll in October 2020 saying a majority of Americans believed the U.S. was already in the midst of a "cold" civil war. Then last fall, the University of Virginia Center for Politics released a poll finding that a majority of people who had voted to reelect former President Donald Trump in 2020 now wanted their state to secede from the Union.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timothy Snyder
The New Yorker

Is a Civil War Ahead?

The edifice of American exceptionalism has always wobbled on a shoddy foundation of self-delusion, and yet most Americans have readily accepted the commonplace that the United States is the world’s oldest continuous democracy. That serene assertion has now collapsed. On January 6, 2021, when white supremacists, militia members, and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

The Next Civil War by Stephen Marche; How Civil Wars Start by Barbara F Walter – review

Zonked on patriotic zeal, Americans believe that their country is an exception to all historical rules. The land of the free, however, is currently hurtling towards a predetermined, apparently unavoidable crack-up. Its governmental institutions are paralysed, and a constitution devised for an agrarian society in the 18th century obstructs reform; its citizens, outnumbered by the guns they tote, have split into armed, antagonistic tribes. Given these conditions, the riot at the Capitol last January may have been the rehearsal for an imminent civil war.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Civil Wars#Historian#American
KRQE News 13

Civil war in the US is unlikely because grievance doesn’t necessarily translate directly into violence

(THE CONVERSATION) The potential for violent extremism in America to erupt into full-fledged conflict across the country is a common topic of discussion nowadays. A recent FBI report highlights an increasing risk of violence against government institutions, private organizations, and individuals. The possible perpetrators: primarily “lone wolves,” but potentially also militias and other organized groups such as animal activists, […]
POLITICS
Literary Hub

Barbara F. Walter on the Increasing Likelihood of a Second Civil War in the US

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode, Andrew is joined by Barbara F. Walter, author of How Civil Wars Start: And How...
POLITICS
flaglerlive.com

Is a Civil War Possible?

The potential for violent extremism in America to erupt into full-fledged conflict across the country is a common topic of discussion nowadays. A recent FBI report highlights an increasing risk of violence against government institutions, private organizations and individuals. The possible perpetrators: primarily “lone wolves,” but potentially also militias and other organized groups such as animal activists, anti-abortionists and white supremacists.
POLITICS
Boston Globe

Q&A with Barbara F. Walter, author of ‘How Civil Wars Start,’ on the prospect of open civil conflict breaking out in the US

Barbara F. Walter, a political science professor at the University of California at San Diego, has spent over three decades studying civil conflict. In her new book, “How Civil Wars Start: and How to Stop Them,” Walter examines the rise of violent extremism on a global scale and warns of the increasing likelihood of a second civil war breaking out in the United States.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
restorationnewsmedia.com

Civil war: ‘Our people’ vs. ‘my people’?

To live in interesting times — is it a blessing or a curse? To live in the era of Donald Trump would... Subscribe to The Johnstonian News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
POLITICS
Salon

America's deepest and most dangerous divide isn't between Democrats and Republicans

This is a story about America, an America that, even today, exists largely beyond the serious attention of mainstream politics and news media. Rather, these institutions ignore or marginalize the story's deeper significance, at a great cost to the country. In other words, the story is not about the usual things that are said to have caused the crisis in American democracy: policy gridlock, electoral fraud, political corruption, even insurrection. Nor is it about the competition between the ideologies of capitalism and socialism, nor the various threats to democracy, such as autocracy, plutocracy and kleptocracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The New Yorker

A New Civil War in America?

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Listen and subscribe: Apple | Spotify | Google | Wherever You Listen. Sign up to receive our weekly newsletter of the best New Yorker podcasts. On the anniversary of the January 6th attack on the Capitol, David...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
anjournal.com

No civil war on the horizon

I’m not sure how many people think this, but I spoke with a woman, a friend, last week who’s worried that a civil war is on the horizon because so many Americans are split over COVID, the vaccinations, and how to mitigate the spread of the SARS virus. Some Americans also get into fights over facemasks.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
TIME

The Grim History of Christmas for Enslaved People in the Deep South

Amid contentious national pushback over how much of the full history of slavery in the United States should be taught in schools, the holiday season represents a particularly overlooked period. Around the time Christmas was starting to become a national holiday in the late-19th century, propagandists of the Lost Cause—the myth that the Civil War was fought for states rights and not for slavery—were trying to reframe what happened in the South during the antebellum era.
POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

363K+
Followers
23K+
Post
183M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy