On the occasion of the festival of architecture and design in logroño, spain, oe architect – alejandro ramírez has introduced a reflective tower proposal settling amid the vineyards of the viña lanciano winery. dubbed LAN – 4, the project takes shape as an ephemeral landmark that stands out within the site, reflecting its surroundings and offering mesmerizing visuals. the structure was the winning proposal for the festival and was so loved that it stayed on site for a whole year, even though it was supposed to be removed much sooner.

