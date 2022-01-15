ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Horizon: Zero Dawn Wiki Guide

By Best Games
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Odd Grata errand is obtained near the beginning of the game. After you become an adult, you have to speak with Rost. Ask him if there is...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Elden Ring Wiki Guide

Evergreen leaves the give off a fight light. This very common medicinal plant can be found in thickets and elsewhere. The Herba is a type of material that is used in crafting to make certain types of consumables.
IGN

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Wiki Guide

Top Contributors: Samuel Heaney, Wiki_Creation_Bot. This page of the guide covers the mission 'Into the Shadows' within 'Ruined King: A League of Legends Story'. After Maokai clears the roots that previously blocked your path, head through The Grove towards Thresh's Dungeon. Once inside the Dungeon, you will face a Mind Reaper guarding a number of spirits in cells. Upon defeating the Mind Reaper, he will drop a key. With the key, you can unlock all the cells, though be warned - the second and fourth spirits will be hostile upon release, so only open those cells if you are interested in opening the chests within.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Wiki Guide

This page contains Photo Op locations, a type of collectible in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Many Photo Ops can be found along the main path of each story chapter, but some require some more diligent hunting to track down. Looking for a particular Photo Op? Click the links below to...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Pokedex and details everything you need to know about Bayleef. This Pokedex page covers how to get Bayleef, Bayleef's stats, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zero Dawn#Wiki
GamesRadar+

Here's how Horizon Zero Dawn might have looked if Aloy could ride a Glinthawk

An early prototype of Horizon Zero Dawn from 2012 appears to have surfaced online and it shows Aloy utilizing a scrapped flying mechanic. In a video, by Nixian on YouTube (shared via the Horizon Zero Dawn Subreddit), we can see what could have been. The video features clips that appear to be from various early builds of the game, including one from 2012. In that footage, we can see a very stripped-back version of Aloy riding what looks to be a basic-looking Glinthawk.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

God of War Has Has Passed Horizon Zero Dawn and Is Now Sony's Biggest PC Launch

God of War on PC is off to a strong start and has passed Horizon Zero Dawn to become Sony's biggest launch on the platform with an all-time peak of 73,529 players so far,. The stats were revealed by SteamDB, a site that tracks Steam's data, and it revealed God of War reached that number on January 15 - one day after the once-PlayStation exclusive arrived on PC.
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

Animal Crossing New Horizons: Complete Guide

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a big game with plenty to do. With a game with such vast content in terms of gameplay and events, there’s a lot to think about. There are lots of characters to meet, creatures to catch, seasonal events, and things to discover. If you’re new to the game or just want to brush up on basic gameplay, there’s help for beginners too. If you want to make the most out of New Horizons, then you can check out the guides below. This page will be updated whenever a new guide is published.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
IGN

How to Find Diamonds in Minecraft

IGN's Minecraft Wiki guide will walk you through the process of finding and mining Diamond Ore successfully, while also detailing several helpful tips and tricks that will make the progress of finding these shiny blue gems just that much easier!. Diamonds are the most sought-after commodity in Minecraft because not...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Rainbow 6 Extraction Video Review

Rainbow 6 Extraction reviewed by Luke Winkie on PC. Also available on Xbox and PlayStation. Narration by Max Scoville. Rainbow Six Extraction is one of the boldest games in recent Ubisoft history. Not only does it exchange the series' staid military realism for a wonderfully grotesque universe of oozing, parasitic incursion, it also introduces a slew of mechanics determined to make us fear death. Returning to the scene of a failed mission in a desperate attempt to pry a friend's body from the festering horde is legitimately one of the most exhilarating operations I've ever attempted in a co-op video game. But Extraction's premise wore on me quickly, and its set of recurring objectives, while well designed, didn't offer quite enough intrigue to keep me excited about coming back for as long as some other similar games. As a result, Extraction resembles a generous, well-executed expansion pack rather than a brand-new game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Legends Arceus is Already On Sale Before Release

Pokemon Legends Arceus is almost here, and if you're looking to pick it up on release day, January 28, then you're in luck. If you preorder the game from Amazon right now you can save $5 on your purchase (see here). This is a remarkable deal, especially considering it's rare...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Missing Survey Team

This page of IGN's Mass Effect wiki guide is all about the UNC: Missing Survey Team Assignment Side-Quest, including where to find all the items and how to survive the combat encounters. Assignment Stats. Essential Stats. Persuasion Points: N/A. Minimum Decryption: Average Decryption. Minimum Electronics: N/A. Generally anyone will do,...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy