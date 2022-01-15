ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Bandit Camps

By Best Games
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bandit Camps, as the name implies, are camps of Bandits that you must kill. To even unlock these Activities, you must first meet Nil, an NPC along the side of the road. This can be done shortly after...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Pokedex and details everything you need to know about Wurmple. This Pokedex page covers how to get Wurmple, Wurmple's stats, and more. Some of this information is from the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, and will be...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Rainbow 6 Extraction Video Review

Rainbow 6 Extraction reviewed by Luke Winkie on PC. Also available on Xbox and PlayStation. Narration by Max Scoville. Rainbow Six Extraction is one of the boldest games in recent Ubisoft history. Not only does it exchange the series' staid military realism for a wonderfully grotesque universe of oozing, parasitic incursion, it also introduces a slew of mechanics determined to make us fear death. Returning to the scene of a failed mission in a desperate attempt to pry a friend's body from the festering horde is legitimately one of the most exhilarating operations I've ever attempted in a co-op video game. But Extraction's premise wore on me quickly, and its set of recurring objectives, while well designed, didn't offer quite enough intrigue to keep me excited about coming back for as long as some other similar games. As a result, Extraction resembles a generous, well-executed expansion pack rather than a brand-new game.
VIDEO GAMES
monona.wi.us

Stamp Camp

Are you in need of some greeting cards and "me" time? Come join us and make your own cards for all kinds of events using Stampin' Up! Products. The products are great for beginning or advanced stampers. Supplies needed: scissors, bone folder and your favorite adhesive (adhesive will be available for purchase if needed).
MONONA, WI
IGN

Missing Survey Team

This page of IGN's Mass Effect wiki guide is all about the UNC: Missing Survey Team Assignment Side-Quest, including where to find all the items and how to survive the combat encounters. Assignment Stats. Essential Stats. Persuasion Points: N/A. Minimum Decryption: Average Decryption. Minimum Electronics: N/A. Generally anyone will do,...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bandits#Nil#Npc#Bandit Camp
IGN

Bloodborne: We Built Rom The Vacuous Spider | Kitbash Creatures

Bloodborne's gameplay and boss fights weren't enough of a challenge, so we decided to craft our very own Rom The Vacuous Spider diorama from scratch to celebrate one of FromSoft's most memorable monsters. Join Max Scoville as he walks you through his creative process, from sculpting to painting to finishing touches, with only a few major screw-ups along the way. Plus, a short lesson on the science of why too many dots or holes are scary. If you're wondering why we're making a video about Bloodborne in 2022, it's because Bloodborne rules, duh... and also to kill time until Elden Ring comes out.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Labyrinth Legend - Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer

Embark on an adventure in Labyrinth Legend, available now on Nintendo Switch. Check out the trailer for a look at some of the enemies you'll encounter, a peek at the story and more. In Labyrinth Legend, choose between three unique classes and take on randomly-generated labyrinths. The game also features a local co-op mode.
VIDEO GAMES
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Camping yields odd connections

Today as the snow fell and the fire in my woodstove warmed my bones, I wondered about the very nice woman I’d met at the campground up on Togwotee Pass this summer. Our paths often crossed at the dumpster, where we’d stop and chat. “I spend winters in...
HOBBIES
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: STOL Bandit river run

Jon Humberd submitted this photo and note: “Our group of STOL Bandits fly together regularly and go on some epic flying adventures together in East Tennessee and North Georgia.”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
IGN

Upcoming ARPG Torchlight: Infinite Enters Closed Beta

Torchlight: Infinite is a new entry in the long-running ARPG Torchlight franchise coming to PC, iOS, and Android that also happens to be a sequel to Torchlight 2. While there is no release date beyond 2022, sign-ups for the game’s closed beta are now open. Those interested to participate...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dragonfire

An incantation of the Dragon Communion, used by those who've eaten of a dragon's heart. Spews flaming breath with draconic power. Those extraordinary individuals who perpetuate the Dragon Communion are called the dragon-hearted. Dragonfire spews flaming breath with draconic power, creating a magical dragon head above you that exhales flames....
IGN

Feast Upon Flame

"An incantation from the Fire Monks, guardians of the giants' flame of ruin. Produces and throws ball of raging fire. Charging up this incantation makes it more powerful and cuases the ball to explode. Fire beguiles those who look upon it. Those who would guard the flame would also come to worship it.".
IGN

Glintstone Pebble

A glintstone sorcery discovered at the Raya Lucaria Academy. The glintstone serves as a conduit, launching magical projectiles at foes. This sorcery can be cast repeatedly and while in motion. This is a universal first step on the journey to true knowledge of sorcery. Glintstone Pebble fires magic projectiles from...
IGN

Bloody Wolf

Use the chart below to get a quick comparison at a glance of each classes starting stats. Note that these stats are only what you begin with, and as you level up you'll be able to boost up any ailing attributes as you like - but consider them as a framework from which to build up your chosen character. Some classes lend themselves better to being well rounded, while others can find a path in focusing heavily on a chosen few stats.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Riftforce Review

Back in 1995, famed game designer Reiner Knizia invented a simple two-player Poker variant you could play with a deck of playing cards. Rather than a betting game, it saw players trying to complete several poker-style hands on their side of the table, trying to get a better result than their opponent’s opposite. It was a sort of area control game with a standard deck and it proved so good it spawned an entire genre, the best known of which is Knizia’s customized design Schotten Totten.
GAMBLING
IGN

Demon Slayer Set to Reveal Big News for the Anime Series in 2022 - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

The Demon Slayer anime website recently updated fans that there is a very special Demon Slayer event happening very soon. The Demon Slayer livestream will take place on January 18th on Aniplex's YouTube channel, and will feature the lead Japanese VA for Tanjiro, Natsuki Hanae. According to the official Demon Slayer website, the livestream will announce two "huge" events involving the anime this year, along with highlights from the current arc, the Entertainment District arc. With this upcoming Demon Slayer news, fans of the anime are excited. With how much of a box office success the Mugen Train #Anime movie was, breaking records worldwide, many fans are hoping another movie is in the works. Some are even pleading for a spin-off series, which would be more than welcomed and well within the realm of the pre-established world #DemonSlayer has built since its release. With how much of a smash hit Demon Slayer has been since it first graced the black and white pages of the manga, any news coming out of this event will be sure to excite fans. The Demon Slayer livestream kicks off on January 18th at 8PM Japan Time. In other anime news, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is still slated for this year, and it looks like we've got some more details that'll reportedly trickle in about the upcoming movie in this month's V Jump magazine. According to online Dragon Ball news reporter DBS Hype, this month's V Jump will contain character breakdowns, Red Ribbon Army Search files, and a special message from the creator of the series, Toriyama. And finally, check out Tom Holland and Mark Walhberg in this new poster for the upcoming Uncharted movie!
COMICS
IGN

The Flame of Frenzy

"An incantation from the maddening Three Fingers. Cuases the yellow flame of frenzy to burst forth from the caster's eyes. This incantation can drive human foes mad, and charging up makes it more powerful. Those whose eyes are afflicted with the flame of frenzy are racked with maddening pain and unstoppable tears."
IGN

Kingdom Hearts 3 (Cloud Version) - 9 Minutes of Switch Gameplay

Do you want to try Kingdom Hearts 3, but you only have access to a Nintendo Switch? Here's 9 minutes of Switch gameplay from the cloud version of Kingdom Hearts 3. The demo is on a timer, so we tried to cut to as much gameplay as we could before time ran out. The Switch was plugged into an ethernet port on a fiber optic connection with about a 900 Mbps download speed, and 700 Mbps up. The full release of Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind, Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue will both be sold separately, and as a bundle in Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece when they release on February 10th, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Nobody Saves the World Late-Game Gameplay

Ahead of Nobody Saves the World's debut on Xbox and PC on January 18 (including on Xbox Game Pass), IGN can exclusively debut late-game gameplay from Drinkbox Studios' new game. Two developers from Drinkbox highlight Nobody Saves the World's unique form- and power-swapping gameplay, and how mixing and matching powers can work via online co-op much later in the game, via this new gameplay. Drinkbox showcases the Path of Doom in this new NSTW demo, a series of arenas that players need to complete to get to one of Nobody Saves the World's later overworld areas, as well as the Ancient Mine and more. Highlights include a look at high-level gameplay using forms like the Necromancer and Robot, how their powers work and how they can interact, and how fighting in Nobody Saves the World's later gameplay can differ from early areas seen in past demos. You'll also get to meet some of the Thieves Guild, one of the three guilds that will be a source of sidequests players will encounter in Nobody Saves the World. Players will be able to switch among over 15 Forms in the full game, mixing and matching more than 80 abilities, some of which can be seen in this new late-game gameplay, while embarking on a quest to save the world, leveling up your Forms, and more. Nobody Saves the World is set to be released on January 18 on Xbox consoles including Xbox Series X and S, and Xbox One, as well as PC. Drinkbox's new game will be available via Game Pass and includes an online multiplayer co-op for players on the same platform ecosystem.
VIDEO GAMES
cuindependent.com

Photos: Old Camp Road

Deep in East Texas, a place dear to my heart is nestled under the swaying pines. Palestine is a town where my mom’s family has lived since the time of wagons bringing goods down the unpaved streets. Throughout my life, I have visited and grown to feel a part of my soul resides there. People, buildings, pets and various other important things to me have come and gone as life rolls on. My only regret is that I haven’t documented the time I spend there sooner.
BOULDER, CO
IGN

Yellowjackets: Season 1 Review

Yellowjackets Season 1 is now on Showtime. Review by Tara Bennett. Yellowjackets makes good on the promises laid out in its pilot by crafting an engaging season of television that balances the high-concept premise with an involving character exploration. The show tracks the bonds these young women forge out of their unexpected trauma, and reveals what becomes of them 25 years later. The tragedy of the crash and its aftermath magnifies who these young women are, who they will become, and lays bare the horror of when hope is lost. There's plenty that makes Yellowjackets a worthwhile watch: the writing, the unique female point of view, and the mysteries, but most of all, its the incredible ensemble who present us with a pack of fearless, frustrating, and vulnerable characters unlike any you'll see anywhere else on TV.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy