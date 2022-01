Dr. Heavenly Kimes is getting by with a little help from her friends. Following the passing of Dr. Heavenly's mother, Dr. Jackie Walters and Quad Webb were there to comfort their bestie in her time of need during a special evening at the Married to Medicine dentist's house. Dr. Heavenly captured the sweet moments with her friends in a post on Instagram on January 12. "My friends came over. They brought me some well wishes. They brought me some candles and some books," Dr. Heavenly shared in a video. "I got me some positive thinking books. Thank you, Ms. Quad. Everything. Thank you, Jackie, for the candles, because that's my favorite thing."

