Black River Falls

Wil Haygood’s latest book is “Colorization: One Hundred Years of Black Films in a White World.” He is a visiting scholar at Miami University in Ohio. There are watery caves off Cat Island in the Bahamas and it was into those shark-filled waters that a young Sidney Poitier loved diving, fearless and reckless, a kid being a kid. “There was a very narrow tunnel in the rocks that would fill up with water with every wave,” he would recall. “It was a death trap, but I kept on swimming through that tunnel for hours with no one else around.”
