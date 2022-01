Fiona Phillips has been suffering from “brain fog” and “anxiety” ever since entering menopause.While explaining her absence from TV, the 61-year-old English journalist wrote in her Daily Mirror column that she was “unwell” all this time.“I was, in fact, at home, racked with anxiety, a tearful, fearful, anxious wreck, a shadow of myself and unable to work, or to write this column, unable to drive or to cook or do anything useful at all,” the former GMTV host said. Phillips revealed that she has “cried a thousand rivers in the past few weeks” ever since the symptoms of menopause...

