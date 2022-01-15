Report: AEW Wanted Lita To Wrestle Last Year

During an appearance on the Talk ‘N Shop podcast, Rhino talked about why he turned down an offer to stay with WWE in 2019 and decided to return to Impact Wrestling instead:. “They offered me the biggest contract they ever offered me. This was in 2019. The thing was, it wasn’t like ‘F’ you, I’ll one up you, I’m better than this or better than that. They had a lot of guys under contract. Heath (Slater) and I were on the road only like one house show loop a month, and I love being on the road. I enjoy it. I enjoy being around the boys. I like to work. I would be sitting home more, making money, but just going into TV. I was becoming miserable.”

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO