Report: AEW Wanted Lita To Wrestle Last Year

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE Hall of Famer Lita reportedly had talks with AEW in 2021. AEW reached out to Lita back in 2021 to appear on a show, according to a new report by Fightful Select. It was noted that the two sides were unable to come to terms on a deal....

PWMania

Jim Ross Says Jade Cargill Still Has “A Lot Of Work To Do”

Jim Ross recently stated on his Grilling JR podcast that he believes AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill still has a lot of work left to do in her development. Cargill played for the Jacksonville University basketball team before getting into wrestling and is undefeated thus far in her AEW career.
PWMania

Charlotte Flair On Her Top Three Royal Rumble Picks For This Year, Stepping On Her Opponents

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair recently spoke with M. Skye of TV Source Magazine and named her top picks for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match to be held later this month in St. Louis. Flair recently announced herself for the Women’s Rumble, revealing her plans to win the match and then pick her challenger for WrestleMania 38. She was asked about her top three picks for the match.
PWMania

Jim Cornette Talks Whether Vince McMahon Is Erasing Triple H’s Legacy

Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics including Triple H’s WWE status on his Drive Thru podcast. The legendary pro wrestling manager was whether or not he thinks Vince McMahon is purposely trying to erase the legacy Triple H has built. This comes after the changes to the brand and how creative must be approved by Bruce Prichard.
The Independent

UFC 270 card: Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane and all fights this week

The UFC’s heavyweight titles will be unified in the main event of UFC 270 this weekend, as Francis Ngannou defends against interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane.Ngannou (16-3) is 11-2 in the UFC, with 10 of his wins in the promotion coming via knockout/TKO and the other by way of submission. Most of the French Cameroonian’s KOs come very early, and in his last bout he knocked out Stipe Miocic in the second round to take the American’s heavyweight title.That was in March, with Ngannou avenging a decision defeat by Miocic in the process, while Gane (10-0) fought...
stillrealtous.com

Vince McMahon Has Reportedly Given Up On Pushing Former Universal Champion

You never know what might happen when you watch an episode of Monday Night Raw, and this week fans saw former Universal Champion Finn Balor return to WWE programming. Balor returned to face Austin Theory in a singles match, and it was Theory who picked up the win when he pinned Balor clean in a match that only lasted six minutes. After the match Austin Theory continued to disrespect Balor by attacking him.
PWMania

Update On Cody Rhodes AEW EVP Status

AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes is reportedly not under an Executive Vice President contract with the company. As reported earlier, it was revealed by Fightful Select that Rhodes’ AEW contract expired at the end of 2021, and that he has been working as a free agent ever since then. Rhodes’ status as a free agent has been known by many within AEW for a few weeks now.
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Superstar Reveals New Look

Over the last two years fans have seen many WWE Superstars come and go, and in 2021 fans saw Eva Marie make her return to WWE programming. In the weeks leading up to Eva Marie’s return WWE started airing vignettes showing that Eva Marie would be returning with pink hair, but the former WWE star revealed on social media that she recently dyed her hair red.
PWMania

Charlotte Flair Comments On Recent Forearm Tattoo

Charlotte Flair recently spoke with TV Source Magazine and was asked about her most recent forearm tattoo and what the word worthy means to her. The SmackDown Women’s Champion had the following to say about the ink- “I have learned a lot since my debut in 2015. I have...
PWMania

AEW Rampage Ratings Report For 12/31

Friday’s taped New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 453,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 23.08% from last week’s taped Christmas Night Holiday Bash edition of Rampage, which drew 589,000 viewers in the Saturday night timeslot.
kiss951.com

Lita returns to WWE, Wrestlemania speculation and the business of wrestling

James Stewart and Mike Riley talk about the business side of WWE, Lita returning to WWE TV and more speculation of the Royal Rumble and Wrestlemania. Wrestling Inside the Ropes is brought to you by Boom Boom Games in Billerica, MA. Check them out on line at. Your home for...
Pro Wrestling Torch

Cody Rhodes reportedly working without an AEW contract

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Cody Rhodes is a free agent. Fightful Select is reporting that Rhodes is working without an AEW contract and that his contract expired at the end of 2021. Rhodes is the TNT Champion, but has been out of action due to COVID-19 protocols.
PWMania

The Hardys To Team Up For First Time Since 2019

The Hardy Boyz are headed out on their 2022 tour. Big Time Wrestling announced today that The Hardy Boyz will kick off that tour on Saturday, March 12 in Webster, Massachusetts. There is no word yet on who they will face. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy have not teamed since...
PWMania

How WWE Plans To Utilize Finn Balor and Austin Theory Moving Forward

As seen during the January 17th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Austin Theory scored a clean victory over Finn Balor. Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co noted that he was told the following from a source in regards to how WWE views Theory and Balor at this point:. “Finn was moved into...
PWMania

Rhino Reveals Why He Turned Down An Offer To Stay With WWE In 2019

During an appearance on the Talk ‘N Shop podcast, Rhino talked about why he turned down an offer to stay with WWE in 2019 and decided to return to Impact Wrestling instead:. “They offered me the biggest contract they ever offered me. This was in 2019. The thing was, it wasn’t like ‘F’ you, I’ll one up you, I’m better than this or better than that. They had a lot of guys under contract. Heath (Slater) and I were on the road only like one house show loop a month, and I love being on the road. I enjoy it. I enjoy being around the boys. I like to work. I would be sitting home more, making money, but just going into TV. I was becoming miserable.”
PWMania

Video: Grayson Waller Debuts New Bodyguard On WWE NXT

Grayson Waller has new muscle on WWE NXT 2.0. Last night’s NXT show opened up with LA Knight calling Waller to the ring for a fight. This came after last week’s show ended with AJ Styles defeating Waller in the main event, then bringing back Knight to get payback on Waller for some of his recent actions. Waller presented Knight with a restraining order, and threatened to have him arrested if he came within 50 feet. Knight then brought out Dexter Lumis, who also wanted a piece of payback from Waller.
