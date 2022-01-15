Intel 12th Gen vs. Ryzen 6000 CPUs: Which one is better?

Work productively anywhere with the HP EliteBook 1040 G9. This gadget features a 12th Gen Intel processor and up to 64 GB of memory. That way, you can rise to the day’s challenges without any issues. What’s more, its thin, lightweight chassis allows it to fit easily in a bag or backpack. Then, a 16:10 screen aspect ratio lets you see more at once, minimizing scrolling. In fact, this PC uses contextual intelligence to improve performance in pretty much any setting. Meanwhile, the HP Presence feature ensures you look and sound amazing thanks to a 940nm IR camera, 5 MP camera, and immersive audio software. Then, Wi-Fi 6e or optional 5G connectively allows you to switch seamlessly between your home office and the coffee shop. Finally, with up to 13 hours of battery life and plenty of ports, this laptop has the tools you need.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO