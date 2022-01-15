ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intel 12th Gen vs. Ryzen 6000 CPUs: Which one is better?

By Sean Riley
laptopmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCES 2022 featured a number of incredibly compelling new laptops, some of which earned our best of CES 2022 award. A big part of our excitement is the new Intel 12th Gen and AMD Ryzen 6000 chips found inside them. AMD has been on a roll since the release...

www.laptopmag.com

PCWorld

Intel reveals 22 more 12th-gen ‘Alder Lake’ CPUs, some without E-cores

Were you hoping that Intel would sell the new 12th-gen Core “Alder Lake” desktop chips with only performance cores? If so, you’ve got your wish… sort of. At CES 2022, Intel answered some of the questions surrounding its “Alder Lake” 12th-gen desktop Core chips, unveiling the remaining 22 processors, the supporting chipsets, and even the coolers that will chill the chips. Intel also unexpectedly launched the 12th-gen “KS” processor, which will run at up to 5.5 GHz.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Next Realme Book will feature 12th gen Intel Core processor

Realme has made rapid strides in the new product categories that it entered over the past recent times, be it with laptops or tablets. And we have heard from the top brass at Realme that the company would launch a new laptop and a tablet in 2022, besides offerings in the audio, smart TVs and the wearables segment.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Razer Blade 14, 15 and 17 boosted with 12th-gen Intel, AMD Ryzen 6000 CPUs, latest Nvidia RTX GPUs at CES 2022

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. On the heels of AMD and Nvidia's CES 2022 announcements of their latest high-performance processors and graphics chips, Razer revealed which of those components you can expect to find in the next round of updates to its Razer Blade gaming laptops.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Intel's 12th-gen hybrid CPUs bring 14 cores to laptops

After debuting its hybrid 12th-gen CPUs for desktops in October, Intel is ready to bring them to notebooks. To recap, the company's new CPUs (previously codenamed Alder lake) combine performance cores (P-cores) and efficient cores (E-cores) on a single chip. The idea is that they'll be able to better handle the demands of real-world computing, like juggling gaming on the faster cores while the slower ones power your livestream. In addition to faster performance, that tag-team approach could also lead to better battery for laptops.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Intel at CES 2022: New 12th Gen processors, Intel Arc GPU, and more

Intel is the last of the three big chip-makers to host its keynote at CES this year, following presentations earlier in the day from rivals AMD and Nvidia. The company’s keynote was delivered by the executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group, Gregory Bryant, along with Mobileye head Professor Amnon Shashua.
ELECTRONICS
techgage.com

Intel Launches Dozens Of 12th-Gen Core Desktop & Mobile CPUs At CES 2022

This year’s CES has proven fruitful so far where product announcements are concerned, and naturally, Intel has had a big hand in that. This CES comes just two months after Intel launched its 12th-gen Core processors, so it was largely expected that we’d see the company fill some gaps in the lineup. And… did it ever. Across desktop and mobile, the company is using CES as a launchpad for dozens of new SKUs.
COMPUTERS
anandtech.com

CES 2022: GIGABYTE Revamps Aorus 17 Gaming Laptop With 12th Gen Intel & RTX 30 Series

GIGABYTE has unveiled its latest 17-inch gaming laptop, the Aorus 17 YE5. Updated for 2022 with the latest Intel 12th generation mobile processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics, the Aorus 17 YE5 boasts a new 360 Hz 1080p display, with support for the latest DDR5 memory, as well as incorporating thinner bezels for a sleeker yet powerful gaming solution for gamers on the go.
COMPUTERS
gsmarena.com

Intel announces 12th-gen H processors for laptops with hybrid design

Back in October, Intel detailed its new desktop-bound 12th-gen Alder Lake chips and now it's bringing its H chips to laptops. The new processors are based on a hybrid design with up to 6 performance cores and up to 8 efficiency cores. This is the first time Intel is using this design on laptops and it promises huge gains in performance while maintaining excellent battery life.
COMPUTERS
gamepolar.com

Recreation DRM points fully resolved by Intel for his or her twelfth Gen Core Alder Lake CPUs

Shortly after launch, it was reported that the brand new Intel twelfth Gen Core Alder Lake CPUs have been having difficulties with sure software program titles recognizing the most recent hybrid processor platform. DRM, or Digital Rights Administration, safety software program put in in a big majority of video games available on the market, wouldn’t acknowledge the Environment friendly (E-) cores on the Intel Alder Lake CPUs as a part of the processor. As a substitute, the video games acknowledged these E-cores as a separate system.
COMPUTERS
hypebeast.com

Intel's 12th-Gen KS-Series Desktop CPUs Can Hit 5.5GHz With Just One Core

Just as AMD is showing off its first-ever 3D V-Cache-enabled Ryzen processor over at CES 2022, its competitor Intel has also responded with some of its own new tech, unveiling the 12th-generation KS-Series of desktop CPUs. During the company’s press event, client computing head Gregory Bryant revealed that the upcoming...
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Alienware x17 R2 gets slimmer, gains Intel's 12th Gen CPUs

Alienware is known for a few things when it comes to its gaming laptops. Creating systems that are powerful and pretty with lots of configurations. Oh, and the lights. Lots of blinking, breathing, pulsating LED lights. You’re getting all of that with the latest addition to the Alienware xSeries family, the x17 R2. And you’re getting a few more bells and whistles thanks to Intel’s new 12th Gen processors, some new cooling tech and some new Nvidia components.
COMPUTERS
SlashGear

Intel reveals 12th-gen laptop CPUs alongside new desktop chips and Evo specs

As expected, today at CES Intel revealed its 12th-generation mobile CPUs for laptops. Today’s announcement follows a year after the reveal of the company’s 12th-gen desktop CPUs, which happened at CES 2021. The lineup of desktop CPUs is getting some new additions today as well, but the primary focus is on the Core i9-12900HK, the flagship CPU for Intel’s new laptop lineup.
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 2nd Gen laptop is light and has a 12th Gen Intel Core processor

Take your work on the go with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 2nd Gen laptop. It’s great for remote work since it weighs in at just under a kilogram. So it’s pretty easy to carry. What’s more, the 12th Gen Intel Core processor and Windows 11 operating system give you plenty of power for even your most challenging assignments. Moreover, this laptop comes with a communications bar that delivers updated FHD webcam options, 360-degree microphones, and a Privacy Shutter. Meanwhile, a 1.4μm sensor enhances the picture quality, even in low light. Even better, you’ll look and sound your best during video conferences, thanks to the Dolby Atmos Speaker System, as well as the Dolby Vision, and Dolby Voice technologies. Finally, enjoy fast connectivity via Wi-Fi 6E and optional 4G LTE or 5G.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

HP EliteBook 1040 G9 laptop has a 12th Gen Intel Processor and up to 64GB of memory

Work productively anywhere with the HP EliteBook 1040 G9. This gadget features a 12th Gen Intel processor and up to 64 GB of memory. That way, you can rise to the day’s challenges without any issues. What’s more, its thin, lightweight chassis allows it to fit easily in a bag or backpack. Then, a 16:10 screen aspect ratio lets you see more at once, minimizing scrolling. In fact, this PC uses contextual intelligence to improve performance in pretty much any setting. Meanwhile, the HP Presence feature ensures you look and sound amazing thanks to a 940nm IR camera, 5 MP camera, and immersive audio software. Then, Wi-Fi 6e or optional 5G connectively allows you to switch seamlessly between your home office and the coffee shop. Finally, with up to 13 hours of battery life and plenty of ports, this laptop has the tools you need.
COMPUTERS

