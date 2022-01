Welcome to today's edition of the Florida Coronavirus Watch Newsletter. Let's get you up to speed with the latest news of the day from the USA TODAY Network-Florida. Whoa. At least 9,377 Treasure Coast students were absent the first week in 2022. Student absences soared — and in one district more than doubled — when classes resumed last week after the holiday break, compared to the week of Nov. 15, just before the COVID-19 omicron variant was discovered in South Africa. While that trend wasn't seen among school employees, some officials said they expect absenteeism to keep rising in the coming days before falling off. The high absenteeism rates come while the contagious omicron variant is on the rise, emphasizing challenges school districts face such as managing loss of learning and finding substitute teachers.

