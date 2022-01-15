ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

ROH World Championship Match & More On Next Week’s Impact On AXS

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA ROH World Title match has been announced for next week’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS TV. As noted, this week’s Impact episode featured a backstage segment where Steve Maclin accused ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham of turning his back on the company, and being involved with the ROH Rogue Group...

www.pwmania.com

