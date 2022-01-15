ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Dornan's 'brutal' year after father died from COVID

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamie Dornan has detailed his helplessness after his father died from COVID in Belfast, while he was isolating in Australia. The 39-year-old actor had four days left of his quarantine, ahead of shooting 'The Tourist' in Australia, when he received the news that his father Jim, 73, had passed away after...

