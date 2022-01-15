ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Jon Moxley’s Return To The Ring Officially Confirmed

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGame Changer Wrestling wrote on social media outlets that Jon Moxley will defend the GCW Title against Homicide at the promotion’s upcoming event on Sunday, January 23rd. Here is the official announcement:. *BREAKING*. Just Signed for #TheWrldOnGCW:. *GCW World Title Match*. MOX. vs. 187. Plus:. Janela vs Cardona....

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

