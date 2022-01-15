Here's How Warren Buffett Convinced Google's Reluctant Founders to Go Public

Read the letter Buffett wrote to his 'Hilton Head Group'LocalBizsc.com. In late September 1975, Buffett hosted the Graham Group in Hilton Head where a few notable events occurred. Hilton Head was the first of these gatherings that included Kay Graham, CEO of the Washington Post, and the first female CEO of a Fortune 500 company. It was also the first gathering that his wife, Suzie Buffett, sang to the group after which she sang publicly, including annual Berkshire shareholder meetings. Perhaps most notably, it was immediately following this Hilton Head meeting that the Washington Post press operators union held an infamous strike, lighting the presses on fire in the basement of The Post. Fortunately, the strike happened after the Hilton Head meeting as there were no direct flights to Washington from the island, much less an airport, for Ms. Graham to return.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC ・ 9 DAYS AGO