Live for the future, not in the past

By Tyra Damm
Dallas News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve been guilty of spending too much time in the past. I’m the target market for those social media memory montages — photos of my then-tiny children in coordinating sweaters or matching pajamas, representing moments we’ll never get back because now they’re 6-foot-4 and 5-foot-7, rarely in the same place and...



Andover Townsman

Lucky legumes have storied past, hope for future

Ahh, the new year has finally arrived. Like most people, I take the month of January as a time to reflect on the year past and plan and set goals and intentions for the year ahead. One tradition that my family and I carry out every year when Jan. 1 comes around is eating black-eyed peas. We believe it brings us good luck for the new year.
thesantamonicastar.com

The Art of Living: Creating a Successful Past

All lives, be they short or long, poor or rich, sad or happy, are made of three components: The past, present, and future. Which of the three is most important to us may shift at any given time during the course of our lives. From the moment we are born,...
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
WKRC

Study: Drinking alcohol, coffee linked to living past 90

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV/WKRC) - Alcohol and coffee drinkers rejoice, you may live longer than those who abstain from the two substances. A study from the University of California Irvine found that people who drank moderate amounts of alcohol or coffee lived longer than those who abstained. The study also...
Indy100

Photo of woman working at a cash-register with newborn baby horrifies the internet

An image of a woman working while taking care of her newborn has horrified people online.The photo has circulated on many social media platforms, including the antiwork Reddit forum.The Reddit user who posted the image said that they first found it on Facebook.“The other day, I was in BP and I saw this lady. She was the cashier. And she was taking care of her baby so patiently, so well, and so lovingly. All while working,” read the caption of the person who first posted the photo. She added that the woman was still able to do her job...
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan pays heartfelt tribute to rarely seen mom

Michael Strahan took to social media to celebrate a special family occasion on Sunday with a series of rare photographs. The Good Morning America host commemorated his mother's birthday with several family pictures that featured the two of them. The sweet shots saw him pose happily alongside his mother, along...
thurstontalk.com

TCMedia Celebrates 35 Years Facing the Future, Reflecting on the Past

Teaching, learning and telling the stories of our community is what Thurston Community Media (TCMedia) has been doing for 35 years in Thurston County. Deborah Vinsel, CEO, has been there for 31 of those years, helping guide TCMedia through its many changes. “Locally focused content by local people about local things that matter to them is crucially important these days,” says Deborah. “We’re losing local media right and left and local content from a local perspective is vital to the health of a community.”
TODAY.com

Oops! Mom realizes she’s been celebrating her son’s birthday on the wrong day

Emily Vondrachek, who has four kids under 5, is sharing a hilarious story about getting her son’s birth date wrong … for two years in a row. “Here’s a little story to allow all the moms of little ones out there to maybe feel a little better about yourselves,” the Minnesota mom began a now-viral TikTok video. “Here’s a real confidence boost for you.”
Slate

My Son’s School Wants Me to Offer My Expertise for Free

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I’m a Black woman married to a white man and we have a teenage son together. Our son goes to a private school in the next town over that’s probably 85 percent white, and one of the school’s administrators asked if I could speak to the student body during their Black History Month celebration in February about the importance of creating a racially inclusive community. I’m not an experienced public speaker, but I have some good ideas about how the school could improve in that regard. The only sticking point is the school isn’t willing to pay me to speak, and the admin said, “The speech will provide you with great exposure since it will be broadcast virtually to influential parents and boosters. Also, your speech could help numerous parents see the light, and you can’t put a price tag on that.” This irks me because this school is flush with cash, and I know they’ve paid other (white) speakers before. When I told my son that I wanted to approach the administration about wanting to be paid to do this, he begged me to speak at the event for free and not make a scene that could put a target on his back. I’m not sure how to proceed. Should I take the unpaid speech for the sake of my son?
Dallas News

I am a Muslim community organizer. Let me tell you about my kind friend Rabbi Cytron-Walker

You never know how you truly feel about a person until his life is in danger or you’ve already lost him. Saturday was no different for me. I learned Saturday afternoon about a hostage situation from a news report. When I read the words “Colleyville synagogue Beth Israel,” my heart started racing a thousand miles a minute. I began frantically calling and texting everyone I thought might have information.
The Independent

Parent praised after revealing they are raising eight children without ‘traditional gender roles’

A parent is being praised after revealing one of the “controversial” ways they raise their eight children includes not following or enforcing “traditional gender roles”.The parent, who goes by the username @cptsdwhisperer on TikTok and Instagram, discussed some of their potentially “controversial” parenting methods in a three-part TikTok series.In the first clip, titled: “Controversial ways I raise my kids,” the parent of eight explained that the family takes mental health days off school, their children are allowed to curse, which they do “a lot,” and that the family doesn’t “follow traditional gender roles”.On TikTok, where the video has since been...
iheart.com

Teacher says she was fired for not meowing at student who identifies as cat

A substitute teacher says she was canned for not “identifying” with all of her students, including a young boy who claims to be a cat. In a TikTok video, a woman going by the handle @crazynamebridgetmichael claims she was let go for not meowing back at a student, who then stormed out of the classroom.
