Give me 5: Uhlaender makes 5th US Olympic skeleton team

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from the team finals last summer, calling it a case of the twisties. Tennis champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open, citing depression and social anxiety. NBA star Kevin Love‘s anxiety and depression got so bad at point, he said, he did not leave...
Kai Owens is officially returning to China. The 17-year old moguls star who wrote “Beijing” next to the Olympic rings in her journal four years ago is about to realize a dream she described as “a journey coming full-circle.”. “This Olympics is like everything to me,” she...
BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Winning the Premier League title is looking more unlikely for Chelsea each passing week. After a 1-1 draw at Brighton on Tuesday, the European champions soon might have to start looking over their shoulder in the race for Champions League qualification.
Lusia Harris, who became the only woman to be officially drafted by an NBA team and scored the first points in women's basketball history at the Olympics, died Tuesday, her family announced. She was 66. “We are deeply saddened to share the news that our angel, matriarch, sister, mother, grandmother,...
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jesús Ferreira joined his dad David as the first father-son combination of higher-priced designated players in the history of Major League Soccer, agreeing to a four-year contract with Dallas. The deal announced Tuesday for the 21-year-old forward includes a club option for 2026. He...
The NHL will stop testing asymptomatic players, coaches and staff who are fully vaccinated following the All-Star break in early February, saying coronavirus cases continue to decline across the league. The league and Players’ Association announced the protocol changes Tuesday. The current policy will remain in place until the All-Star...
BERLIN (AP) — Second-division leader St. Pauli knocked defending champion Borussia Dortmund out of the German Cup with a 2-1 win in their third-round game on Tuesday. An early goal from Etienne Amenyido, an Axel Witsel own goal and resolute defending from the home team ensured Dortmund joined Bavarian powerhouse Bayern Munich as an early casualty in a competition that both were targeting to win.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — For the first set, Naomi Osaka's rediscovered love of the game meant it was anything but fun for Madison Brengle in the third round of the Australian Open. The defending champion conceded only four points in the first four games Wednesday and rifled forehand winners...
BOSTON (AP) — Willie O’Ree’s No. 22 now has a permanent home in Boston's TD Garden. The first Black player to appear in an NHL game, O’Ree became the 12th player in franchise history to have his number retired prior to the Bruins’ matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Paul Pogba's possible desire to earn a contract at another club could motivate the France midfielder to produce strong performances for Manchester United until the end of the season, manager Ralf Rangnick said Tuesday. Pogba returned to training on Monday for the first time since...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers promoted former major league pitcher Brandon Gomes to general manager on Tuesday, filling a spot that had been vacant since 2018. Gomes had been an assistant GM with the team since 2019. The Dodgers last had a GM in 2018, when Farhan Zaidi quit that November to join the rival San Francisco Giants.
NEW YORK (AP) — This was always Jacqueline Cruz-Towns' favorite game, when her family could gather to watch her son play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. She died of complications related to COVID-19 in April 2020, but Karl-Anthony Towns' father, sister and other friends and family were in the arena Tuesday night.
