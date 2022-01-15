ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Give me 5: Uhlaender makes 5th US Olympic skeleton team

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 4 days ago

There have now been six U.S. Olympic women’s skeleton teams. Katie...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Riverside Press Enterprise

WesternU provost to give Team USA a mental boost at Beijing Olympics

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from the team finals last summer, calling it a case of the twisties. Tennis champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open, citing depression and social anxiety. NBA star Kevin Love‘s anxiety and depression got so bad at point, he said, he did not leave...
POMONA, CA
Katie Uhlaender
Vail Daily

Kai Owens named to US Olympic mogul team

Kai Owens is officially returning to China. The 17-year old moguls star who wrote “Beijing” next to the Olympic rings in her journal four years ago is about to realize a dream she described as “a journey coming full-circle.”. “This Olympics is like everything to me,” she...
VAIL, CO
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Tired Chelsea draws at Brighton, title further out of reach

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Winning the Premier League title is looking more unlikely for Chelsea each passing week. After a 1-1 draw at Brighton on Tuesday, the European champions soon might have to start looking over their shoulder in the race for Champions League qualification.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Women's basketball pioneer Lusia Harris dies at 66

Lusia Harris, who became the only woman to be officially drafted by an NBA team and scored the first points in women's basketball history at the Olympics, died Tuesday, her family announced. She was 66. “We are deeply saddened to share the news that our angel, matriarch, sister, mother, grandmother,...
NBA
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Dallas' Ferreiras 1st father-son designated players in MLS

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jesús Ferreira joined his dad David as the first father-son combination of higher-priced designated players in the history of Major League Soccer, agreeing to a four-year contract with Dallas. The deal announced Tuesday for the 21-year-old forward includes a club option for 2026. He...
MLS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

NHL to stop testing asymptomatic players post-All-Star break

The NHL will stop testing asymptomatic players, coaches and staff who are fully vaccinated following the All-Star break in early February, saying coronavirus cases continue to decline across the league. The league and Players’ Association announced the protocol changes Tuesday. The current policy will remain in place until the All-Star...
NHL
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Sports
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Ski Report

Chestnut Mountain — Wed 8:44a machine groomed 20 - 40 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 5 of 9 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed/Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p; Jan 17: 9a-9p. Four Lakes Snowsports — Wed 8:57a machine groomed 20 - 20 base 4 of 6...
SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

St. Pauli knocks defending champ Dortmund out of German Cup

BERLIN (AP) — Second-division leader St. Pauli knocked defending champion Borussia Dortmund out of the German Cup with a 2-1 win in their third-round game on Tuesday. An early goal from Etienne Amenyido, an Axel Witsel own goal and resolute defending from the home team ensured Dortmund joined Bavarian powerhouse Bayern Munich as an early casualty in a competition that both were targeting to win.
UEFA
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Osaka, Barty advance toward Australian Open showdown

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — For the first set, Naomi Osaka's rediscovered love of the game meant it was anything but fun for Madison Brengle in the third round of the Australian Open. The defending champion conceded only four points in the first four games Wednesday and rifled forehand winners...
TENNIS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

NHL pioneer O'Ree 'overwhelmed' as No. 22 raised to rafters

BOSTON (AP) — Willie O’Ree’s No. 22 now has a permanent home in Boston's TD Garden. The first Black player to appear in an NHL game, O’Ree became the 12th player in franchise history to have his number retired prior to the Bruins’ matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.
NHL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Rangnick happy to pick Pogba despite doubts over his future

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Paul Pogba's possible desire to earn a contract at another club could motivate the France midfielder to produce strong performances for Manchester United until the end of the season, manager Ralf Rangnick said Tuesday. Pogba returned to training on Monday for the first time since...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Dodgers promote Brandon Gomes to general manager

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers promoted former major league pitcher Brandon Gomes to general manager on Tuesday, filling a spot that had been vacant since 2018. Gomes had been an assistant GM with the team since 2019. The Dodgers last had a GM in 2018, when Farhan Zaidi quit that November to join the rival San Francisco Giants.
MLB
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Towns' three-point play helps Wolves edge Knicks 112-110

NEW YORK (AP) — This was always Jacqueline Cruz-Towns' favorite game, when her family could gather to watch her son play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. She died of complications related to COVID-19 in April 2020, but Karl-Anthony Towns' father, sister and other friends and family were in the arena Tuesday night.
NBA

