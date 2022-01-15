ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID, China, climate: Online Davos event tackles big themes

By JAMEY KEATEN
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tlQEi_0dmV4iQK00
Switzerland Davos Forum File---File picture taken Jan.24, 2022 shows a police security guard on the roof of a hotel ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber,file) (Markus Schreiber)

GENEVA — (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has forced the World Economic Forum's annual meeting of world leaders, business executives and other heavyweights to go virtual for the second year in a row, but organizers still hope to catapult the world into thinking about the future with a scaled-down online version this week.

The gathering, an online alternative to the event typically held in the Swiss ski town of Davos, will feature speeches by the leaders of countries including China, India, Israel, Japan and Germany as well as panel discussions with business, government and philanthropy figures like Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert who will talk about COVID-19, and Bill Gates and John Kerry, who are expected to discuss climate change.

Organizers still hope their plans for a larger in-person gathering can go ahead this summer. Until then, here are five things to watch at next week's online event:

CHINA LOOMS LARGE

President Xi Jinping, who hasn't left China since the coronavirus emerged in early 2020, will be beamed in — just like last year — as perhaps the top headliner of the event.

He traditionally uses appearances at international gatherings like Davos to appeal for cooperation to fight climate change and the coronavirus and lambast what Beijing sees as U.S. efforts to hold back China’s rise and dominate global governance.

In a speech Monday, Xi could well again tout changes that Beijing says are opening the state-dominated economy and reject complaints that it wants to detach from international trade. His comments reflect the ruling Communist Party's desire for global influence to match China's status as the second-largest economy.

Keep an eye out for any mention of self-ruled Taiwan, which China considers part of its territory and has threatened to attack, and claims to the South and East China Seas or parts of the Himalayas, which have kindled tension with its neighbors.

MODI'S MOOD

One of those neighbors with tense ties to China is India, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also takes the virtual floor Monday.

During the 8-year-old tenure of Modi, the star of the Hindu nationalist BJP party, India has seen an upswing in attacks against the Muslim minority. India's political parties are gearing up for state elections, just two months after Modi's government made a rare retreat on an agricultural reform bill that drew huge protests from farmers.

The campaign has drawn crowds of tens of thousands, even as the omicron variant, like elsewhere, has driven a surge in COVID-19 cases.

HOPING FOR A POST-COVID WORLD

It's impossible for the Davos crowd to overlook the health crisis that has upended its plans for the last two years.

The pandemic gets a top billing on Monday, with Fauci and the CEO of vaccine maker Moderna joining a panel discussion that addresses what’s next for COVID-19, which has taken several big turns as the omicron variant sweeps the globe.

On Tuesday, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is certain to promote his often-repeated call for greater vaccine equity at a panel on the subject. Many developing countries remain far behind their rich counterparts when it comes to access to vaccines. WHO says greater vaccine equity can help prevent the emergence of worrisome, highly transmissible variants like omicron.

TECH ON TAP

Climate change and energy — along with a regional look at Latin America — get top billing Wednesday, with a speech by the Saudi energy minister and a look at how the world transitions from its dependence on fossil fuels. Kerry, the special envoy for climate under U.S. President Joe Biden, joins Davos stalwart Gates — recent author of "How to Avert a Climate Disaster" — on a panel on climate innovation.

TECHNOLOGY, TRADE AND THE ECONOMY

True to its name, the economic forum never strays far from the world of business activity. The week rounds out with discussions on issues like capitalism for a sustainable future, trade at a time of strained global supply chains, and how government actions are needed to produce sustainable and equitable recovery after the pandemic.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen gets the last word Friday with a talk at the virtual forum, where she has an opportunity to promote President Joe Biden's plans to reengage globally to prevent new environmental catastrophes. Amid the pandemic and rapidly rising inflation, the former Federal Reserve chair also could touch on financial recovery efforts, the administration's $1 trillion infrastructure law and her support for a global corporate minimum tax agreed to by more than 130 countries.

___

AP Business Writer Joe McDonald in Beijing and Fatima Hussein in Washington contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China’s Xi threatens ‘catastrophic consequences’ if China confronted

Chinese leader Xi Jinping threatened on Monday that a confrontation with China would only result in “catastrophic consequences.”. During a speech before the virtual-only Davos World Economic Forum, Xi said the world needs to move away from what he called a “Cold War mentality.”. “Our world today is...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

World's 10 richest men doubled wealth during Covid: report

The world's 10 wealthiest men doubled their fortunes during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic as poverty and inequality soared, a report said on Monday. The report follows a December 2021 study by the group which found that the share of global wealth of the world's richest people soared at a record pace during the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Narendra Modi
AFP

China's birth rate at record low in 2021: official

China's birth rate plummeted to a record low last year, official data showed Monday, as analysts warn that faster-than-expected ageing could deepen economic growth concerns. "It also indicates China's potential growth is likely slowing faster than expected," he said.
WORLD
CBS News

South Africa is over Omicron, and their good news may be a harbinger of hope for the U.S.

Johannesburg — Only eight weeks after the world first heard about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, when researchers in South Africa who discovered the strain notified global authorities, that country's wave of infections has fallen as sharply as it climbed. Not only that, but South Africa has weathered its fourth wave of COVID-19 with very little interruption to people's lives.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#East China#Covid#Ap#Swiss#Xi#Communist Party#Modi S
The Independent

China media say foreign parcels suspected in new infections

Chinese state media report parcels mailed from overseas may have spread the omicron variant of the coronavirus in Beijing and elsewhere. Globally, health experts have stressed the virus mainly spreads through respiratory droplets when infected people breathe, speak, cough and sneeze. However, China has repeatedly emphasized the danger of infection from packaging, despite only trace amounts of the virus being found on such items, and it has boosted testing of frozen food and regular items shipped from overseas. The Communist Party newspaper Global Times cited the Beijing Center for Disease Control and virologists as making the link between the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
industryglobalnews24.com

China to screen all the big firms online

Chinese platform firms to list on overseas stock markets to tighten its grip on its sprawling technology sector. The Cyberspace Administration of China has decided to apply new rules to firms that hold data for more than 1 million users. These firms will be sent for cyber security review before their shares can be listed overseas.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
albuquerqueexpress.com

PM Modi introduces 'P3 movement' for India's climate change commitments at Davos

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the "P3 (Pro-Planet People) movement" that underlines India's climate change commitments at World Economic Forum's (WEF) Davos Agenda 2022. He pointed towards the challenges that our lifestyle causes for the climate. "'Throw away' culture and consumerism has deepened the...
INDIA
World Economic Forum

Cooperation, COVID-19 and connections: Day 1 at The Davos Agenda 2022

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. The first day of The Davos Agenda 2022 heard from Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India and António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations.
WORLD
yaleclimateconnections.org

Is the U.S. uniquely bad at tackling climate change?

A Democratic president was in the White House. The Democratic Party held a majority of seats in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. But a single senator – a moderate Democrat from West Virginia – blocked the White House’s preferred climate plan. No, this wasn’t...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
53K+
Followers
88K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy