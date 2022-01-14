4 Things to Know About How Sleep Affects Metabolism

Jan. 13, 2022 | It’s one of those words you hear all the time. You’ve likely heard about metabolism and you may even have a rough idea of what it is, but do you know what kind of impact your metabolism has on your overall health? In the simplest of terms, metabolism is the process your body uses to get or make energy from the food you eat. Food is made up of proteins, carbohydrates, and fats. Chemicals in your digestive system break the food parts down into sugars and acids, your body’s fuel. Your body can use this fuel right away, or it can store the energy in your body tissues, such as your liver, muscles and body fat. It’s true that metabolism is linked to weight. But contrary to common belief, a slow metabolism is rarely the cause of excess weight gain. Although your metabolism influences your body’s basic energy needs, how much you eat and drink along with how much physical activity you get are the things that ultimately determine your weight.

