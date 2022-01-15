ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crush of Covid on U.S. hospitals calls for 'thinking outside of dogma' for solutions

MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Vin Gupta, critical care pulmonologist, talks about how the U.S. military...

www.msnbc.com

CBS LA

Orange County’s COVID-19 Hospitalizations Rise To 1,200

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have inched up to an even 1,200, six more than Saturday’s total, according to the latest state figures. The number of those patients in intensive care rose from 178 to 180. Many coronavirus patients entered the hospital for other reasons and only discovered they had COVID after a mandated test, but the rising numbers are putting a strain on local hospitals nonetheless, with some nurses and other staffers unavailable themselves due to the pandemic. “Hospitals are full,” Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, the county’s deputy health officer, told reporters on a weekly media call Friday. However, local hospital...
TheDailyBeast

Number of U.S. Kids in Hospital With COVID Doubles to 4,000 in Two Weeks

The number of children in U.S. hospitals with COVID-19 has more than doubled to over 4,000 since Christmas Day as the Omicron variant has swept across the nation, according to new figures from The Washington Post. The Post’s tally includes both suspected and confirmed pediatric COVID patients and it shows a steep rise since Dec. 25, when under 2,000 kids were in hospital. The seven-day average of pediatric hospitalizations stands at 3,713, the figures show. On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said kids aged 12 to 17 should get a Pfizer-BioNTech booster to give them protection against Omicron. Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement: “It is critical that we protect our children and teens from COVID-19 infection and the complications of severe disease... I encourage all parents to keep their children up to date with CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine recommendations.”
CBS News

U.S. hospitals facing worst staff shortages due to COVID-19

Hospitals in several parts of the country are at a breaking point due to increasing rates of infection among medical staff. CBS News correspondent Nikki Battiste goes inside an ICU ward in New Jersey to see how nurses are getting by. Then, emergency medicine physician Dr. Anand Swaminathan joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the latest.
TheDailyBeast

U.S. COVID Hospitalizations Surge Past Last Winter’s Record

The number of people in the United States hospitalized with the coronavirus has surpassed the record set last winter, according to The New York Times. As of Sunday, 142,388 patients with COVID-19 were staying in hospitals across the country, data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services showed. Last year, a peak in hospitalizations was reached on Jan. 14, with 142,315 hospitalizations. The recent surge in new cases—at an average of 680,000 per day, shooting well past last winter’s record height—can be attributed to the extraordinarily contagious Omicron variant of the virus. Medical personnel are at a breaking point in many states, with a quarter of U.S. hospitals dogged by critical staffing shortages. “Even the most dedicated individuals are going to be tired and worn out, if not burned out and dealing with mental health issues as a consequence,” said Dr. Mahshid Abir, a University of Michigan emergency physician and RAND Corporation researcher. Experts have continued to insist the best protection against developing severe symptoms in connection to the virus is vaccination—receiving both initial and booster shots.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

U.S. poised to break record 142,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations

The United States is poised to surpass its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations as soon as Tuesday, with no end in sight to skyrocketing case loads, falling staff levels and the struggles of a medical system trying to provide care amid an unprecedented surge of the coronavirus. Monday’s total of 141,385...
arcamax.com

NY state's COVID-19 positivity rate continues slide, but hospitals still crushed

The omicron COVID-19 variant continued to pummel New York state’s hospitals on Monday, but emerging data signal the strain is beginning to loosen its grip. The statewide coronavirus test-positivity rate slid for the seventh straight day on Monday, dropping to a still-steep 19.4%, as medical centers battled what could prove the roughest stretch of the winter omicron wave.
Washington Post

Hospitals are crushed once again. But there are glimmers of hope.

The case counts are sky-high, but omicron is causing less severe illness than before. Hospitals are close to being overwhelmed, yet hospitalization rates are lower than earlier in the pandemic, and fewer of those admitted to hospitals are in intensive care, or need lifesaving respiratory assistance. Can it be that a less severe variant is nonetheless leading to turmoil in the health-care system?
southcarolinapublicradio.org

A crush of new patients is overburdening SC hospitals; Prisma doctors ask public to help by being vigilant against COVID-19.

Doctors at Prisma Health Thursday held a virtual press conference to discuss the Omicron-led COVID surge that’s taxing its hospital system in the Upstate and Midlands. As of Thursday, according to Dr. Wendell James, Prisma’s Upstate incident commander, the hospital was treating 628 COVID-19 patients, approximately 78 percent of which (490) are unvaccinated. That includes 25 children, according to other doctors on the call; none of the children in critical care are vaccinated, some because they are too young to qualify for a shot.
apr.org

Gulf coast hospitals deal with crush of omicron COVID patients

Alabama health officials compare the spread of the new omicron variant of COVID-19 to a spreading wildfire. Along the Alabama Gulf coast, that fire may have started as Alabamians began their Christmas holiday. Daily new cases of COVID-19 in Alabama have hit above 8,000 per day. That’s the highest numbers in the state since the pandemic began. The positivity rate is 41 percent and physicians like Fairhope family doctor Craig Bowden are in the thick of it.
CBS News

COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to spike across U.S.

The U.S. continues to see record-breaking numbers of COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant. CBS news correspondent Carter Evans reports on the recent surge in infections. Then, Dr. Adrian Burrowes, family medicine physician and CEO of CFP Physicians Group, joins Lilia Luciano on CBSN to discuss.

