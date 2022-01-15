ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC Director Walensky’s ‘Good Morning America’ interview shared out of context

WHAS 11
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCDC Director Rochelle Walensky’s comments on COVID-19...

www.whas11.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Good Morning America
fox40jackson.com

New York Times drags CDC director Walensky for ‘fumbling’ communications, releasing ‘abrupt’ guidance

In media news today, an MSNBC reporter warns that Republicans in state legislature are passing voting laws that make ‘January 6 every day,’ a CNN medical guest says that companies should not treat the unvaccinated and vaccinated as equal, and a White House reporter asks Jen Psaki why Biden hasn’t ‘focused more on scolding the unvaccinated.’
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
TODAY.com

CDC's Rochelle Walensky on COVID-19 surge and confusion over guidelines

Director of the CDC, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, joins TODAY to clarify isolation guidelines and addresses the confusion saying, "We at the CDC are 12,000 people who are working 24/7, following the science, with an ever-evolving nature in the midst of a really fast-moving pandemic...We will continue to update, we will continue to improve how we communicate...this is fast-moving science."Jan. 7, 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Warn That More Worrisome COVID Variants are Coming After Omicron

It’s not a secret that some optimistic public voices are saying that Omicron will be the last major COVID variant. They add faith in the theory that the ongoing pandemic is approaching its end, along with all of the restrictions and lockdowns that countries across the world have imposed.
SCIENCE
Indy100

Photo of woman working at a cash-register with newborn baby horrifies the internet

An image of a woman working while taking care of her newborn has horrified people online.The photo has circulated on many social media platforms, including the antiwork Reddit forum.The Reddit user who posted the image said that they first found it on Facebook.“The other day, I was in BP and I saw this lady. She was the cashier. And she was taking care of her baby so patiently, so well, and so lovingly. All while working,” read the caption of the person who first posted the photo. She added that the woman was still able to do her job...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Dr Oz sparks outrage by attacking ‘petty tyrant’ Fauci in Senate campaign: ‘Go back to your reality show’

GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, more commonly known as Dr Oz, is facing backlash from the medical community after his sustained attacks on infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci in his campaign ads.Dr Oz, who was forced to end his multi-award-winning talk show The Dr Oz Show after he announced his candidacy on 30 November, recently called Dr Fauci a “petty tyrant”, as he challenged him to a debate on Covid.Appearing on Newsmax last Thursday, Dr Oz said he wanted to debate Dr Fauci on vaccine mandates and natural immunity from coronavirus infections. “He is a petty tyrant. He got...
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy