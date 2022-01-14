ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

It's looking like it'll be a big indoor weekend

www.my9nj.com

CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Dangerous Wind Chills Return Wednesday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another January cold snap has arrived. And while it’s not the coldest we’ve experienced so far this month, it will linger a little longer. Wednesday is about 40 degrees colder than Tuesday, with highs expected to be in the single digits. Western Minnesota will see wind chills of minus 35; the metro’s will be 20 below. The National Weather Service has issued a widespread wind chill alert for Minnesota, lasting through noon on Thursday for most places. (credit: CBS) Wind speeds will fall by Wednesday evening, but it will still feel below zero through Thursday – which will only have a high of 2 degrees in the metro. We’ll warm back into the high teens Friday, which will also be our next chance for light snow. Some quick storm systems will bring roughly half an inch of snow on Friday and Saturday night. More flakes will possibly fly Sunday and Monday, and temps will fall back to the single digits early next week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Arctic Blast Coming Late Tuesday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — An arctic blast of air arrives late Tuesday night, setting us up for a much colder weather pattern that will last for the next several days. (Credit: CBS 2) Temperatures on Wednesday morning will be in the low to mid-20s, but temperatures will drop throughout the day, ending up in the teens by Wednesday afternoon. A gusty northwest wind will produce wind chills in the single digits for Wednesday afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) A north wind off the lake will produce heavy snow showers in parts of northwestern Indiana on Wednesday evening through Thursday. A Winter Storm Watch is in...
CHICAGO, IL
postsouth.com

Freezing weather forecast for weekend

National Weather Service in New Orleans forecasters expect temperatures to fall behind a cold front, with light wintry precipitation possible Friday morning. In a social media post, NWS forecast a possible hard freeze for both Saturday and Sunday mornings with wind chills dipping into the teens and 20s. The Ascension...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KSDK

5 On Your Side weather forecast

A cold front will drop the temperatures even lower Wednesday and into the end of the week. Meteorologist Anthony Slaughter has the latest St. Louis area forecast.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
fox26houston.com

Wednesday weather forecast

The next 48 hours will bring some extreme changes in our temperatures and give us a chance for areas of sleet or light snow. Today will be warm with scattered afternoon and evening storms, some of which could be strong. There is a slight chance for isolated tornadoes. Tonight, temperatures plunge as blustery north winds kick in and tomorrow conditions could allow for cold rain, some sleet (ice pellets) and even some snow, but it is not likely to accumulate.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures Drop Wednesday; Winter Weather Advisory Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are dropping. Early morning temperatures start in the 30s Wednesday and eventually lower into the 20s and teens by afternoon. This is as good as it gets today…. starting in the 30s. Eventually falling through the 20s and teens by afternoon. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/qB7izQaQw8 — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) January 19, 2022 A Winter Weather Advisory wil take effect this evening into Thursday for Porter and LaPorte counties. Nearly 3 to 7 inches of lake effect snow are expected for Indiana. Northeast Illinois residents can expect flurries. Wednesday night will be the coldest night of the week. CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon with the First Alert Weather will continue to provide updates on the changing conditions. Temperatures remain cold through the weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
KATC News

Winter weather possible but still plenty of questions

Winter forecasting in Louisiana is incredibly frustrating, and as we seem to get once a winter or so a very complicated forecast is shaping up for the end of the week. South Louisiana will sit in the boundary between rain, ice, sleet and all will be possible based off what our exact temperatures, not just at the surface but through the atmosphere, will be at any particular point in time.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Brief Thaw Wednesday Before Snow Moves In

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A pleasant day is in store Wednesday as temperatures briefly thaw in the upper 40s by the afternoon. The thaw will be short-lived as another Arctic front moves east. Much of Wednesday remains dry, clouds will increase at night and it’s possible that a few rain showers break out during the evening and continue during the first half of the night. As Arctic air rushes in, rain will quickly change to wet snow and this will happen by sunrise Thursday, if not earlier. We are not expecting significant accumulations with this event, it is the timing during the morning...
MARYLAND STATE
Fox News

Arctic weather forecast for Plains, Midwest

Arctic air has moved into the northern Plains and Midwest, where dangerous wind chills are making it impossible to be outdoors. The cold air will continue to spread southward and eastward over the next few days. A cold front sweeping over the South is bringing the risk for strong to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KGET

Bakersfield weather forecast Jan. 19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Some patchy fog this morning, but no school delays to tell you about. Visibility was kept to nearly three miles all morning around the county. The county will see hazy but sunny skies today. Temperatures will be slightly above normal and in the lower 60s for the valley, with mountain temperatures […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: It’s A Warm Wednesday, But Winter Weather Isn’t Far Behind

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We’re looking at a comfortable reset from the wintry mess of earlier this week. Temperatures climb to near 50 ahead of our next brush with rain and snow. The WJZ First Alert Weather team is declaring an “Alert Day” for Thursday in anticipation of this winter weather. The timing of the rain and transition to snow is forecast to happen as many of us will be heading to work Thursday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area from Wednesday night through midday Thursday, citing rain that will move in and...
BALTIMORE, MD

