Juvenile injured after shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Police are on the scene of a shooting that injured one juvenile in Springfield.

Springfield Police dispatch tells us crews responded to the 700 block of York Street around 1:46 a.m. on the reports of gunshots.

One initial call-out indicated that a 13-year-old boy had been hit in the stomach by gunfire.

Dispatch tells us there were no extensive injuries to the juvenile at this time.

Initial investigations led police to believe this was a drive-by shooting.

Crews on the scene report the house has been struck by gunfire.

