The Hellacopters Unveil Energetic New Title Track And Video “Eyes Of Oblivion”

By Federico Cardenas
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Swedish garage rock band The Hellacopters have officially dropped the title track of their forthcoming album, Eyes of Oblivion. “Eyes of Oblivion” is the second video and single the Swedish group have released in support of their new album after their long break from making music....

