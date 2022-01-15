Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 02:24:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-19 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, slow down, turn off cruise control, and exercise additional caution, particularly at intersections and highway on-ramps and off-ramps where accidents are more likely to occur. Decelerating abruptly or making sharp turns at a high rate of speed may result in loss of vehicle control. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cheyenne; Sherman; Wallace WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST /NOON CST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. A dusting to one inch of snow accumulation possible. A brief period of freezing drizzle cannot be ruled out around sunrise. * WHERE...Yuma, Kit Carson, and Cheyenne counties in Colorado, Sherman, Wallace, and Cheyenne counties in Kansas, and Dundy county Nebraska. * WHEN...Through 11 AM MST /noon CST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Potential for hazardous travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation, if any, will be light in nature, mainly occurring between sunrise and early afternoon. A brief period of freezing drizzle cannot be ruled out at onset around sunrise. Otherwise, snow will be the predominate precipitation type.
