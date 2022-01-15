ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-16 03:45:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-18 02:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 20:44:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-01-21 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity; Southwest; Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents continue due to breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches along the northern and western coasts of Puerto Rico, from southwest to northeast. Beaches of Culebra and Vieques. Beaches of St. Thomas and St. John. * WHEN...Through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for La Porte by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. As with traveling into any area that may be impacted by winter weather, be sure to carry blankets, water, some extra food, and a flashlight. Target Area: La Porte WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Highest total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches possible. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte County. In Michigan, Berrien County, especially close to Lake Michigan. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Bands of heavy lake effect snow are possible Wednesday night through Thursday that may impact Interstates 94, 196 and 94 as well as the toll road.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bureau, Carroll, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Jo Daviess by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 14:34:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-19 00:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Hancock; Henderson; Henry; Jo Daviess; McDonough; Mercer; Putnam; Rock Island; Stephenson; Warren; Whiteside Arctic cold front blasting through the Midwest An Arctic cold this evening was moving into eastern Iowa and will continue pushing across northwest Illinois later this evening. Expect wind gusts initially between 40 and 50 mph with the frontal passage which could be problematic if you are traveling, especially in a high profile vehicle. The front will reach the Dubuque to Cedar Rapids area around 9 pm, the Freeport to Quad Cities to Burlington area around 10 pm, and Macomb to Princeton, Illinois around 11 pm. The cold air will follow an hour or two behind the wind shift, and low temperatures by sunrise tomorrow will range from the single digits north and west of the Quad Cities to the lower teens south and east. Subzero wind chills are expected area-wide at that time.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Beaufort, Greene, Lenoir, Mainland Hyde, Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-22 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Beaufort; Greene; Lenoir; Mainland Hyde; Martin; Northern Craven; Pitt; Tyrrell; Washington WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch possible. * WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. As with traveling into any area that may be impacted by winter weather, be sure to carry blankets, water, some extra food, and a flashlight. Target Area: Berrien WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Highest total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches possible. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte County. In Michigan, Berrien County, especially close to Lake Michigan. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Bands of heavy lake effect snow are possible Wednesday night through Thursday that may impact Interstates 94, 196 and 94 as well as the toll road.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Cumberland, Hoke, Richmond, Sampson, Scotland, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-20 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-22 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Cumberland; Hoke; Richmond; Sampson; Scotland; Wayne WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy sleet and freezing rain. Sleet Accumulations of one to two inches, and ice accumulations of one-tenth to three- tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of the southern and central Coastal Plain and Sandhills. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday morning, with the majority of wintry precipitation beginning Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Daviess, Henderson, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Daviess; Henderson; Hopkins; McLean; Muhlenberg; Union; Webster .An arctic cold front will move across the region on Wednesday, causing rain to change to snow Wednesday afternoon and evening. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky. * WHEN...From 4 PM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of gusty winds, falling temperatures and wind chills, and falling snow will cause hazardous travel. Freezing of residual moisture on roads from rain earlier Wednesday could also cause some icing of roadways.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cheyenne, Sherman, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 02:24:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-19 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, slow down, turn off cruise control, and exercise additional caution, particularly at intersections and highway on-ramps and off-ramps where accidents are more likely to occur. Decelerating abruptly or making sharp turns at a high rate of speed may result in loss of vehicle control. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cheyenne; Sherman; Wallace WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST /NOON CST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. A dusting to one inch of snow accumulation possible. A brief period of freezing drizzle cannot be ruled out around sunrise. * WHERE...Yuma, Kit Carson, and Cheyenne counties in Colorado, Sherman, Wallace, and Cheyenne counties in Kansas, and Dundy county Nebraska. * WHEN...Through 11 AM MST /noon CST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Potential for hazardous travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation, if any, will be light in nature, mainly occurring between sunrise and early afternoon. A brief period of freezing drizzle cannot be ruled out at onset around sunrise. Otherwise, snow will be the predominate precipitation type.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Benzie; Grand Traverse; Kalkaska; Leelanau; Manistee; Missaukee; Wexford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with localized amounts up to 7 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will likely impact this evening`s and Thursday morning`s commute.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cabell, Calhoun, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Mason, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Cabell; Calhoun; Jackson; Kanawha; Lincoln; Mason; Putnam; Ritchie; Roane; Wayne; Wirt WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, northeast Kentucky and central, northern, southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From 7 PM Wednesday to 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow could briefly be heavy at times late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, leading to reduced visibilities.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Porter WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. * WHERE...Porter County, especially east and northeast of a line from Ogden Dunes to Valparaiso. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous, rapidly changing travel conditions possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday commutes, including along the Interstate 80 and 94 corridor. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Total snow accumulations of 6 inches or more possible. Breezy northerly winds could cause blowing and drifting snow and further reduce visibility when combined with heavy snowfall rates of one to two inches per hour.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adams, Brown, Pike, Scioto by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-20 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Adams; Brown; Pike; Scioto WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of South Central and Southwest Ohio and Northeast and Northern Kentucky. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 16:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-19 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens AREAS OF BLACK ICE EXPECTED TO CAUSE TREACHEROUS ROAD CONDITIONS AGAIN TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING Plentiful sunshine has caused snowmelt across the area this afternoon. In locations that still have snow on the ground and wet roadways by this evening will refreeze overnight. Temperatures are forecasted to dip into the 20s across the area tonight. Black ice and frozen slush will likely form on the roadways. Slick and hazardous roads should be expected through Wednesday morning when sunshine should again allow the ice to thaw.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 04:22:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-19 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens AREAS OF BLACK ICE EXPECTED TO CAUSE TREACHEROUS ROAD CONDITIONS AGAIN THIS MORNING Plentiful sunshine caused snowmelt across much of the area on Tuesday. In locations that still have snow on the ground and wet roadways by this evening will refreeze overnight. Temperatures this morning range from the mid 30s to lower 30s across much of the area. Black ice and frozen slush has already formed, or likely will form on many roadways. Slick and hazardous roads should be expected through this morning when sunshine should again allow the ice to thaw.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-19 05:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gibson; Pike; Posey; Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick Bitterly cold temperatures expected starting Wednesday Afternoon Slick Roads possible late Wednesday Afternoon and Night An Arctic blast of cold air will move into the Quad State region Wednesday afternoon, pushing the entire region below the freezing mark by 7 pm Wednesday. Once the cold air moves in, temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing until early Saturday afternoon. Gusty north winds will produce very low wind chills Thursday into Friday morning. Wind chills below zero will be likely over southern Illinois and southeast Missouri, with barely above zero wind chills over west Kentucky and southwest Indiana. Wind Chills will remain in the single digits for parts of the area all day on Thursday and into early Friday morning. Anyone traveling or working outdoors should bundle up in layers to protect yourself from developing hypothermia and frostbite. Consideration should also be given to protect pets and livestock left outdoors. For those with water systems vulnerable to an extended period of sub-freezing temperatures, be sure to keep a trickle of water running through those systems. A Winter Weather Advisory is currently posted for part of southwest Indiana and the Pennyrile region of west Kentucky late Wednesday afternoon and night, where the best accumulation of wintry precipitation is expected. However, with temperatures expected to plummet and remain below freezing, any wintry precipitation still left on roadways and sidewalks across the Quad State late Wednesday afternoon and night will freeze. Travelers should use caution while traveling and be watchful for any slick spots on roadways, especially elevated bridges and overpasses. Please stay tuned to the National Weather Service in Paducah for the latest forecasts and statements associated with this winter event.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Chester by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-21 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-22 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of weather information for the latest updates. Additional details can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp. Target Area: Chester WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch possible. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Chester County. In North Carolina, Union NC County. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-19 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-19 04:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Perry; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne Bitterly cold temperatures expected starting Wednesday Afternoon Slick Roads possible late Wednesday Afternoon and Night An Arctic blast of cold air will move into the Quad State region Wednesday afternoon, pushing the entire region below the freezing mark by 7 pm Wednesday. Once the cold air moves in, temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing until early Saturday afternoon. Gusty north winds will produce very low wind chills Thursday into Friday morning. Wind chills below zero will be likely over southern Illinois and southeast Missouri, with barely above zero wind chills over west Kentucky and southwest Indiana. Wind Chills will remain in the single digits for parts of the area all day on Thursday and into early Friday morning. Anyone traveling or working outdoors should bundle up in layers to protect yourself from developing hypothermia and frostbite. Consideration should also be given to protect pets and livestock left outdoors. For those with water systems vulnerable to an extended period of sub-freezing temperatures, be sure to keep a trickle of water running through those systems. A Winter Weather Advisory is currently posted for part of southwest Indiana and the Pennyrile region of west Kentucky late Wednesday afternoon and night, where the best accumulation of wintry precipitation is expected. However, with temperatures expected to plummet and remain below freezing, any wintry precipitation still left on roadways and sidewalks across the Quad State late Wednesday afternoon and night will freeze. Travelers should use caution while traveling and be watchful for any slick spots on roadways, especially elevated bridges and overpasses. Please stay tuned to the National Weather Service in Paducah for the latest forecasts and statements associated with this winter event.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO

Community Policy