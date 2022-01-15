ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinal Health: Attractive Long-Term Investment At 10.0x Forward P/E

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cardinal Health looks like a great long-term value investment current trading at 10.0x forward P/E. Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) has had a rough last few years staring with the opioid scandal but continues to look like a highly attractive long-term investment trading at only 10.0x forward P/E. The company fell hard last...

ADMA biologics expects record preliminary 4Q and FY21 revenues to be above the consensus

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) expects record 4Q21 revenues of ~$26M (consensus of $21.77M), +86% Y/Y also representing the Company’s highest quarterly revenue since its inception. FY21 preliminary unaudited total revenues of ~$81M (consensus of $76.27M), +92%Y/Y. The company completed an underwritten public offering, raising ~$53.9M, net of all underwriting discounts...
UnitedHealth Non-GAAP EPS of $4.48 beats by $0.17, revenue of $73.74B beats by $880M

UnitedHealth press release (NYSE:UNH): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.48 beats by $0.17. Revenue of $73.74B (+12.6% Y/Y) beats by $880M. UnitedHealth Group affirmed the 2022 growth and performance objectives established at its November 30, 2021 Investor Conference, including revenues of $317 billion to $320 billion ($317.55B consensus), net earnings of $20.20 to $20.70 per share, adjusted net earnings of $21.10 to $21.60 per share ($21.65 consensus) and cash flows from operations of $23 billion to $24 billion.
Palantir: This Is A Long-Term Investment - Don't Bother If You're Not Looking Out 5-10 Years

Palantir is one of my highest conviction picks for capital appreciation. But if you're looking short term, there are other places to invest your capital. From the government contracts down to its valuation, Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) has been a controversial stock, with neither side backing down from their viewpoints. Since its peak in February 2021, shares of PLTR have crashed 64.42% to $16.01 on 1/14/21. Like many growth stocks, PLTR has been a falling knife inflicting wounds in countless portfolios on its way down. During growth's ascent into February 2021, investors saw that enormous returns became addicting, and many investors began to believe that companies with disruptive potential would just keep appreciating. Investing became too easy, and many thought they could consistently outperform the market until they couldn't.
Theseus Pharma gains after insider purchase

Recently IPO’ed biopharmaceutical company Theseus Pharmaceuticals (THRX +16.8%) has added more than a tenth in value on below-average volume after the investment manager OrbiMed Advisors disclosed the purchase of ~44.7K of company shares. In a form filed with the SEC on Thursday, the New York-based firm announced it bought...
KB Home Is Still A Good Buy Despite The Post-Earnings Run-Up

KB Home reported mixed results, but its gross margin guidance positively surprised many investors. KB Home (KBH) recently reported strong fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 results with an EPS of $1.91 beating estimates by $0.14 and revenues of $1.68 bn missing estimates by $31.05 mn. However, the biggest highlight was the company's gross margin guidance for FY2022. Prior to the earnings, sell-side consensus estimates for FY2022 gross margins were at ~21.7% or ~10 bps improvement versus FY2021 levels. However, the company guided for gross margins in the range of 25.4% to 26.2% for FY2022. This resulted in a significant jump in the company's stock price as sell-side analysts rushed to revise their estimates upwards.
VillageMD to Drive ‘Tremendous Long-Term Growth’ for Walgreens Health

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) is full-speed ahead on “Walgreens Health,” its recently unveiled health care strategy driven by investments in VillageMD, CareCentrix and Shields Health Solutions. And to accelerate its health care push even more and refocus on long-term growth priorities, the holdings firm for pharmacy...
Celestica: Sustained Margin Growth To Keep On Moving The Needle Here

Operating margins improved once more in Q3. We wrote about Celestica (NYSE:CLS) back in October when we stated that more gains were on the way for the technology company. Shares have rallied close to 18% since we penned that piece. It was surprising to see shares riffle through long-term resistance this year at around the $10 mark but this momentum really speaks to the solid fundamentals in Celestica's make-up at present. As we can see below, shares should at least rally to the $12.50 level now before encountering more long-term resistance just above this level. Whether shares are able to take out this level on its present momentum in the near-term is another question entirely. Suffice it to say, in order to ascertain whether Celestica remains a strong long-term opportunity here, we like to see how management has been rewarding shareholders (and its intentions going forward), recent profitability trends and projections going forward plus also the company's valuation. Since all of these areas are intertwined, encouraging trends here invariably mean the stock in questions is a solid long-term bet.
Medtronic: Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain

In the short term, Medtronic is likely to miss its revised forecast; however, company performance is likely to exceed historical values long term, and the stock is a Hold. Medtronic (MDT) is a large, diversified medical device manufacturer with operations in over 150 countries, products that treat more than 70 health conditions, and more than 49000 patents. The company segments are Cardiovascular, Neuroscience, Medical Surgical, and Diabetes. The Cardiovascular segment dates from the 1950s when the company developed the first battery operated pacemaker. 65 years later, the company is the market leader in pacemakers and a number of related product categories such as defibrillators. In the 1980s, Medtronic leveraged its electrical stimulation technology to start treating neurologic conditions as well, which became the Neuroscience division. In the late 1990s, they merged a spinal products company into this division, and it is currently the market leader in a number of spinal therapies such as implants. The Diabetes and Medical Surgical segments derived from the acquisition of MiniMed, who developed a glucose monitor and now sells insulin pumps, and Covidien.
Jackson Financial: Greenblatt Spin-Off Trading At 2x P/E, 0.48x P/B, Yields 4% And Insiders Are Buying

On September 13, 2021, JXN was spun-off from Prudential plc (PUK). Despite rising ~50% since its spin-off from Prudential plc (PUK), Jackson Financial (JXN) represents an opportunity to buy a growing variable annuity provider at just 2x P/E, 0.48x P/B, and 4% yield. On top of that, the company has a $300 million buyback program in place and insiders are buying shares on the open market.
Cramer's lightning round: CVS Health is a good long-term buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. WSFS Financial: "I like that. It's a good bank in a good area. Let's try to get them on. I've admired them for about 30 years."
Is Rivian Stock A Good Long-Term Investment? Consider Demand And Supply

RIVN's share price has been weak since it disclosed that its 2021 full-year production will fall short of earlier guidance. I continue to assign a Sell rating to Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN). I published my initiation article for RIVN in the middle of last month prior to the release of the company's Q3 2021 results, and its shares have since declined by -30.3%. In this article, I assess if Rivian Automotive's recent third-quarter results offer any indication of the company's future prospects and its attractiveness as a long-term investment candidate.
Zogenix shares jump on UCB's $1.9B acquisition proposal

UCB to commence a tender offer to acquire Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) for ~$1.9B/€1.7B, consisting of $26 in cash per share plus contingent value right for a potential cash payment of $2.00 per share upon EU approval by December 31, 2023, of FINTEPLA as an orphan medicine for treatment of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS).
