Kazakhstan activists recall path from protest to bloodshed

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALMATY, Kazakhstan (AP) — The mass protests in Kazakhstan began peacefully over the New Year’s weekend, with marchers denouncing a sharp rise in fuel prices. They spread quickly from the western part of the Central Asian nation to more populous areas, eventually reaching its largest city of...

The Independent

Olympic athletes urged by activists not to criticize China

Athletes at the Beijing Olympics were urged by human rights activists Tuesday to avoid criticizing China because they could be prosecuted.The International Olympic Committee has said athletes will have freedom of speech at next month's Winter Games when speaking to journalists or posting on social media. However, the Olympic Charter rule that prohibits political protests at medal ceremonies also requires “applicable public law” to be followed.The IOC has not yet publicly committed to how athletes who speak out would be protected, activists said in a briefing hosted by Human Rights Watch “Silence is complicity and that’s why we have...
The Independent

Sudanese forces open fire on anti-coup protests, killing 3

Sudanese security forces opened fire on protesters Monday, killing at least three people and wounding several as thousands took to the streets in Khartoum and elsewhere in the country to denounce an October military coup, activists said.The military takeover has scuttled hopes of a peaceful transition to democracy in Sudan, more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.The turmoil has been amplified after Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok stepped down earlier this month. Hamdok resigned after his efforts to bridge the gap between the generals and the country’s pro-democracy...
AFP

Three protesters killed in Sudan anti-coup rallies: medics

Security forces shot and killed three protesters Monday during rallies against last year's military coup, medics said, ahead of a visit by US diplomats seeking to revive a transition to civilian rule. The protesters "were killed by live bullets" by "militias of the putschist military council", anti-coup medics said on the Facebook page of Khartoum state's health ministry. The killings bring to 67 the death toll of protesters killed since the October 25 coup led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. The military takeover triggered wide international condemnation and derailed a fragile transition to civilian rule following the April 2019 ouster of longtime autocratic president Omar al-Bashir.
Nursultan Nazarbayev
The Independent

Kazakhstan's ex-leader rejects reports that he fled abroad

Kazakhstan s influential former leader released a short video on Tuesday in which he talked about the violent unrest that engulfed the ex-Soviet nation earlier this month and rejected reports alleging that he fled the country amid tensions with the current president. It was the first time that Nursultan Nazarbayev who ran Kazakhstan for 29 years after it gained independence and kept an influential post after stepping down as president in 2019, spoke publicly about the protests and the bloodshed they descended into.Nazarbayev also denied that there were tensions between him and his hand-picked successor, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev...
BBC

Kazakhstan unrest: Government restores fuel price cap after bloodshed

Kazakhstan's government is restoring vehicle fuel price caps for six months, after days of deadly unrest. Petrol and diesel prices will also be capped for the same period. The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), a common car fuel in the Central Asian state, doubled when the limit was removed this week.
AFP

Sudan doctors protest state violence in post-coup rallies

Sudanese doctors protested Sunday against violent attacks by security forces targeting medical personnel during pro-democracy rallies following last year's military coup. Deadly crackdowns have claimed the lives of 64 protesters, according to pro-democracy medics.
The Independent

EU denounces violence against anti-coup protesters in Sudan

The European Union’s foreign policy chief on Tuesday said Sudan’s military rulers have shown an unwillingness to negotiate a peaceful settlement to the country's ongoing crisis, a day after security forces opened fire on anti-coup protesters in the capital. At least seven people were killed.Across Sudan, meanwhile, the pro-democracy movement kicked off a civil disobedience campaign to protest Monday's killings. More than 70 people have been killed and hundreds of others have been wounded in mass protests since the military took over on Oct. 25, removing the country’s civilian-led government.EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said that repeated calls...
ambcrypto.com

This lawmaker thinks Spain can lure miners from protest-stricken Kazakhstan

China’s crackdown on crypto mining sent local miners on a global hunt for places to host their machines. Factors like lead times to build out hosting sites, energy and labor costs, tax regimes, climate, and political and business environments are among many local issues that make it difficult for miners to map out a specific route of migration. Over months, the crypto community saw miners perform exodus to different regions and Kazakhstan topped the chart. It became one of the most important regions for mining operations.
AFP

Taliban stage show of strength with parade after protests

Taliban fighters paraded through a northwest Afghan city in a show of strength at the weekend, days after reinforcements were sent to quell unrest over the detention of a popular commander. Protests erupted last week in Maymana, capital of Faryab province, after an Uzbek Taliban commander was detained for alleged links to a kidnapping plot. The unrest sparked fears of tensions between Uzbek and Pashtun civilians and Taliban fighters, with unconfirmed reports that members of both ethnic groups had been killed in isolated clashes. "We deployed hundreds of forces from neighbouring provinces and the situation is under control now," Latifullah Hakimi, a senior defence ministry official, told AFP at the weekend.
AFP

Ex-Kazakh president's relatives lose major posts after unrest

The influential son-in-law of Kazakhstan's ex-president resigned as head of the leading business lobby Monday after public anger at perceived corruption in the Central Asian country precipitated a power struggle and a deadly crisis. Following days of internet shutdown, prosecutors said Saturday the unrest that began at the start of the year with peaceful protests over energy price hikes had left 225 people dead, including 19 law enforcement and military personnel. Timur Kulibayev, 55, confirmed his resignation from the Atameken business lobby in a statement posted on the group's website in the latest sign that the former first family has lost out in a tussle at the top. "From today, I decided to resign as the elected Chairman of the Presidium of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs 'Atameken'," Kulibayev said in the statement.
The Independent

‘I’ll be killed once arrested’: The migrant activists trapped in Libya with a target on their backs

David Olaver and Hassan Azakaria are sure the authorities and armed militias would kill them if they could find their hideout somewhere in Libya.To escape, they stay out of public sight, move from one place to another under cover of darkness, and take extreme cautionary measures to ensure their calls are not intercepted.Both have appealed for help to escape Libya. They accuse the United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees (UNHCR) in Tripoli and Libyan officials of dodging their desperate pleas for safety.The pair, who have campaigned about the ill-treatment of refugees and asylum seekers in Libya, spoke to The...
AFP

Turkey ignores European deadline to release rights leader

A Turkish court on Monday extended the detention of a civil society leader, ignoring a deadline from Europe's top human rights body to release him, in a case that has hurt Ankara's ties with the West. The 64-year-old businessman and philanthropist, Osman Kavala, has been held without a conviction since October 2017 for allegedly financing a wave of 2013 anti-government protests and playing a role in an attempted coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016. But an Istanbul court on Monday turned down a motion from Kavala's defence for him to be released. And the court set a new hearing for February 21. The case is souring Turkey's ties with its traditional Western allies.
AFP

Iran jails anew French academic for 'violating' house arrest: judiciary

French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah was jailed anew for breaking house arrest restrictions, an official from the Islamic republic's judiciary authority said on Sunday. "Ms Adelkhah... has unfortunately knowingly violated the limits of house arrest dozens of times," Kazem Gharibabadi, deputy head of the judiciary, was quoted as saying by Mizan Online, the authority's news agency.
The Independent

US senior diplomats in Sudan to try resolve post-coup crisis

Two senior U.S. diplomats were in Sudan Wednesday to try and help find a way out of the ongoing crisis roiling the African country since an October military coup. The Oct. 25 military takeover upended Sudan’s transition to democratic rule after three decades of repression and international isolation under autocratic President Omar al-Bashir ousted during a popular uprising in April 2019.U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Molly Phee and the newly appointed U.S. special envoy for the Horn of Africa, David Satterfield, first met with pro-democracy activists from the Sudanese Professionals Association, according to the U.S. Embassy in Khartoum...
AFP

US Congress urges UN release Xinjiang report before Beijing Olympics

US lawmakers Tuesday called on the UN human rights chief to release a report on Xinjiang, where Washington accuses China of perpetrating a genocide against minority Uyghur Muslims, before the start of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Publishing the report before the Games begin February 4 would "reaffirm the fact that no country is beyond scrutiny or above international law," said Senator Jeff Merkley and Representative James McGovern, the top Democrats leading the Congressional Executive Committee on China. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, the former Chilean president, has been asking Beijing for "meaningful and unhindered access" to Xinjiang for years, but no such visit has so far been made possible. In mid-December, a spokesman for the high commissioner had indicated that a report could however be published in "a few weeks."
