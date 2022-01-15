ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deming, NM

Deming Lady Wildcats suffer 4th straight blowout loss in District 3-5A

By Bill Armendariz, Deming Headlight
Deming Headlight
Deming Headlight
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Fmxn_0dmUxTHM00

DEMING – Centennial High girls handed the Lady Wildcats a fourth straight District 3-5A blowout defeat on Friday at Frank Dooley Court on the campus of Deming High School. The 60-19 Hawks victory improved the team to an 11-5 overall record and a 3-0 start in the district. The Lady ‘Cats slipped to 6-11 overall and are a winless 0-4 in league play.

The Hawks took complete command at the outset and ripped off a 19-6 advantage in the first period. Pressure defense forced a rash of turnovers in the first half that led to an even bigger lead for Centennial at 43-8.

Senior Briana Flores was responsible for all 8 of Deming’s first-half points. Centennial’s smothering defense limited looks at the basket and the unforced turnovers began to mount for the ‘Cats.

The second half was played under the “Mercy Rule,” with a running clock.

Centennial cleared its bench in the fourth period, and the lead continued to grow to a 47-point margin.

Lady 'Cat sophomores Amanda Santistevan and Lisbeth Nuñez closed out the final period combining for 6 points to trim the Hawks’ lead to the 60-19 final. Santistevan tossed in a pair of layups and Nuñez had a put-back bucket.

Flores led the Lady ‘Cats with 10 points.

Centennial was led by Joslyn Montez with 21 points. She nailed five 3-pointers along the way.

The Lady ‘Cats will be on the road Tuesday in search of their first district win when they play at Mayfield High in Las Cruces. Game time is at 7 p.m.

Bill Armendariz can be reached at 575-546-2611 (leave a message) or biarmendariz@demingheadlight.com.

Cat box

Score after each period

Centennial 19 43 56 60

Deming 6 8 10 19

Scoring

Centennial – Joslyn Montez, 21; Janessa Navarrete, 8; Aspen Salazar, 8; Paetin Silva, 8; Casandra Holguin, 4; Valerie Guzman, 3; Aline Eres, 2; Brooklyn Maes, 2; and Ariana Trujillo, 2.

Deming – Briana Flores, 10; Amanda Santistevan, 4; Yahaira Bejarano, 2; Lisbeth Nuñez, 2; and Lily McMillan, 1.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

NY AG says investigation into Trump and his business found ‘significant evidence’ suggesting fraud

New York Attorney General Letitia James disclosed new details Tuesday night about her civil investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business, saying the probe has uncovered evidence suggesting the fraudulent valuing of multiple assets and misrepresentations of those values to financial institutions for economic benefit. James, who launched her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

Democrats, poised for filibuster defeat, pick at old wounds

Democrats are heading toward defeat on their push to change the filibuster and pass voting rights, the latest setback for President Biden and his party’s agenda. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is pushing forward with his vow to force a vote as soon as Wednesday on a sweeping voting bill, which Republicans are expected to block. After that, Democrats are expected to force a vote on changing the filibuster, which requires 60 votes for most bills to advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
City
Deming, NM
Deming, NM
Sports
Deming, NM
Education
CNN

USPS on the hook for White House's free Covid-19 test deliveries

(CNN) — The new government website where people can order free Covid-19 at-home rapid antigen tests is up and running. With just names and addresses, families can go to COVIDtests.gov and request up to four free tests to be delivered to their homes. The website comes online as the...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Brooklyn#Highschool#Frank Dooley Court#Deming High School#Hawks#Mayfield High
Deming Headlight

Deming Headlight

308
Followers
176
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Deming Headlight keep you up-to-date on local and national news, sports, lifestyle and opinion issues.

 http://demingheadlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy