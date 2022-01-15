ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storyland: A Trip Through Childhood Favorites

creativeloafing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCL's Kevin C. Madigan Recommends: An exhibit in January that transforms classic stories into three-dimensional plays. “Storyland: A Trip Through Childhood...

creativeloafing.com

wilsonpost.com

Joe Dubin: Traveling by sled through our childhood

Believe it or not it used to snow a lot in Nashville when I was growing up. The snow that fell on Thursday was something we got every year, sometimes two, three or four times, and it was beautiful. As I think about the snow that fell, I have great...
NASHVILLE, TN
thekirkwoodcall.com

Quiz: What childhood backpack best fits you?

Think about your childhood backpack. Did it have Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on it? My Little Pony? Or was it just a plain design? If you could go back in time, what kind of backpack should your younger self have had, based on your personality? Tap into your elementary self and take this quiz to find out.
APPAREL
WBUR

Director Ryûsuke Hamaguchi's 'Drive My Car' takes a road trip through grief

2021 was the year Ryûsuke Hamaguchi arrived as an international cinema superstar. A beloved cult figure among hardcore cinephiles since his massive 2015 masterpiece “Happy Hour” — an intimate epic about four women’s friendships that might be the most modest five-hour movie ever made — this staggeringly prolific 44-year-old writer-director became the darling of last fall’s New York Film Festival following the U.S. premieres of not one, but two extraordinary new pictures illuminating the scope of his talent for telling stories great and small. Hamaguchi’s 179-minute “Drive My Car” is an interior road trip about a grief-stricken stage director and his silent chauffeur that luxuriates in its expansive running time to amass an avalanche of accumulated emotions. Conversely, his “Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy” is a quick triptych of often very funny 40-minute vignettes revolving around mistaken identities and role-playing. Both films are belatedly making their way to the Boston area this month and should be considered appointment viewing.
SOMERVILLE, MA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Kind of Play: Son’s 16th birthday a time to reflect on our favorite activities through the years

Being somewhere between a “drive-by” birthday celebration and a “room full of aerosols” birthday makes celebrating your baby turning 16 weirder than it already is. No one but me is surprised that I am having the mushiest pangs of nostalgia about this milestone, which feels less like a milestone due to COVID and also because of his disinterest in driving thus far. The little things have been taking place of the parties and worry about solo car trips. Things like the hours spent in his room, the big change in the types of presents requested, and that he needs to lean down a bit to hug me.
EDMONDS, WA
massart.edu

2 cousins celebrate their childhood neighborhood in 'Dream Street'

Many of the people we hear from for Picture This, our series of conversations between children's book authors and illustrators, are complete strangers before they're paired up by an editor. But author Tricia Elam Walker and illustrator Ekua Holmes have known each other for years.
BOSTON, MA
Indy100

Photo of woman working at a cash-register with newborn baby horrifies the internet

An image of a woman working while taking care of her newborn has horrified people online.The photo has circulated on many social media platforms, including the antiwork Reddit forum.The Reddit user who posted the image said that they first found it on Facebook.“The other day, I was in BP and I saw this lady. She was the cashier. And she was taking care of her baby so patiently, so well, and so lovingly. All while working,” read the caption of the person who first posted the photo. She added that the woman was still able to do her job...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

Yvette Mimieux Dies: Actress-Writer Who Starred In ‘The Time Machine’ Had Just Turned 80

Yvette Mimieux was found dead Tuesday morning, a rep for her family confirmed. She had just turned 80 on January 8, and she passed away in her sleep of natural causes. Mimieux was a prolific actress best remembered for starring opposite Rod Taylor in the 1960 George Pal-directed film version of the H.G. Wells novel The Time Machine at MGM, where she was soon put under a long-term contract. Another big hit came months after in Where the Boys Are. Among her other credits around that time were Platinum High School, Mr. Lucky, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Light in the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Betty White’s assistant shares ‘one of the last photos’ of late TV icon on 100th birthday

Betty White’s assistant has shared “one of the last photos” of the late Golden Girls star on what would have been the actor’s 100th birthday. White, 99, died on 31 December from a stroke. On Monday (17 January), White’s long-time assistant Kiersten Mikelas posted what is believed to be among the final pictures of the late comedian on her official Facebook page. In the photograph, White is in a bright green outfit, with a full face of makeup and a big smile.Mikelas wrote that White was “radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever” when the photograph was taken...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan pays heartfelt tribute to rarely seen mom

Michael Strahan took to social media to celebrate a special family occasion on Sunday with a series of rare photographs. The Good Morning America host commemorated his mother's birthday with several family pictures that featured the two of them. The sweet shots saw him pose happily alongside his mother, along...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’: Daniel Radcliffe To Portray Grammy Winner In Roku Biopic From Funny Or Die & Tango

Daniel Radcliffe (The Lost City, Harry Potter franchise) has been tapped to play musician “Weird Al” Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a Roku Original biopic from Funny or Die and Tango that will be available for streaming exclusively on The Roku Channel. Yankovic and Eric Appel penned the feature, with the latter Funny or Die alum set to direct, after helming a short film of the same name for the production company back in 2010. Production will kick off in Los Angeles early next month. Known for pastiching and parodying the works of his musical contemporaries, Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Paul Simon Relaunches Solo Career With ‘Mother and Child Reunion’

Fifty years ago this week, music fans were reintroduced to Paul Simon, the solo artist. They first met him in the late Fifties when he released a series of flop singles like “True or False” and “Anne Belle” under the pseudonyms True Taylor and Jerry Landis. He briefly dinged the Hot 100 with the novelty song “The Lone Teen Ranger” in 1962, and three years later he released the under-the-radar U.K. LP The Paul Simon Songbook, but none of these were even remotely successful. But in the summer of 1965, just as The Paul Simon Songbook was tanking in England, Simon and...
MUSIC
aspiremetro.com

Designer Gemma Parker Walks Us Through Her Favorite Moody Foyer

Hitting the perfect balance between the bold and the beautiful can be a tricky, delicate dance. But not so for designer Gemma Parker, who mastered the dramatic, quirky and utterly chic entryway for her lively, fun-loving clients who reside in the posh Lincoln Park suburb of Chicago. Parker shares how she nailed the moody aesthetic, without a hint of heaviness, creating a totally buzzy energy as soon as guests walk in.
CHICAGO, IL
backpacker.com

Through Love and Heartbreak, My Favorite Trail Was Always There

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Hiking isn’t just a hobby—it’s a lifestyle. Maggie Slepian tackles the hiking life—and all of the joys, problems, arguments, and weird quirks that go...
LIFESTYLE
harlanenterprise.net

Rowell’s Words: Childhood Pals

Did you ever have a childhood best friend that you haven’t heard from in ages?. I guess we all have. I did and his name was Eddie. He lived a few doors up the street from my maternal grandparents. Our friendship began with a fist fight. It started to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson wows fans with her most recent look

Kelly Clarkson is truly sparkling in a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show featuring Morris Chestnut, and Vy Higginsen's Sing Harlem crew. The Voice star left fans starstruck – literally – when she donned a navy star motif maxi dress with a cinched waist and sky-high boots for her Monday afternoon episode.
CELEBRITIES
creativeloafing.com

Short Course Series: Picturing the South: 25 Years

Join us for an engaging, conversational, discussion-based exploration of the sixteen artists included in Picturing the South: 25 Years. During this multiweek course, led by Michael David Murphy, we’ll place the artists and their commissioned work in a broader historical context while exploring and evaluating the relative strengths of the pieces in the exhibition. What makes a photograph Southern? What clichés, tropes, and cultural shorthand have the artists employed or rejected? How do commissions function as a method for supporting creative work? We’ll also look at how the work in the exhibition fits into the arc of the photographers’ creative careers by comparing how they photographed spaces beyond the South, and we’ll assess what it means to picture, to be pictured, and to be in the act (and support) of picturing.
PHOTOGRAPHY

