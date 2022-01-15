Storyland: A Trip Through Childhood Favorites

Join us for an engaging, conversational, discussion-based exploration of the sixteen artists included in Picturing the South: 25 Years. During this multiweek course, led by Michael David Murphy, we’ll place the artists and their commissioned work in a broader historical context while exploring and evaluating the relative strengths of the pieces in the exhibition. What makes a photograph Southern? What clichés, tropes, and cultural shorthand have the artists employed or rejected? How do commissions function as a method for supporting creative work? We’ll also look at how the work in the exhibition fits into the arc of the photographers’ creative careers by comparing how they photographed spaces beyond the South, and we’ll assess what it means to picture, to be pictured, and to be in the act (and support) of picturing.
