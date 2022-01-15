ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Covid can infect anyone

Let me respond to the letter entitled "Hypocritical". The writer states that a Republican woman who refuses a vaccine "has no right to endanger innocent people she will come in contact with, and cause in effect their...

TheConversationCanada

Understanding how animals become infected with COVID-19 can help control the pandemic

When veterinarians at the Antwerp Zoo noticed two hippopotamuses with runny noses, they didn’t just offer them tissues to blow their noses. They administered tests, which came back positive for COVID-19, the worldwide virus that has plagued the globe. Since the start of the global pandemic almost two years ago, humans have not been the only species to contract the COVID-19 virus. Although the Belgian hippos were the first of their species to contract the virus, it has spread throughout the entire animal kingdom. COVID-19 has revealed how health connects humans, animals and the environment — the approach that considers these...
The Weather Channel

Current COVID-19 Vaccines Can Elicit Immune Response Against Severe Omicron Infections

According to a study, the cellular immunity elicited by existing COVID-19 vaccines can fight the Omicron variant. The yet to be peer-reviewed study, which focussed on Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson's COVID shots, showed that vaccines would protect against severe disease even if the antibody responses against the strain are not as solid or durable, the Financial Times reported.
iheart.com

Cal Health Officials: COVID-Infected Can Stay On The Job, Unvaxxed GTFO

California state health authorities announced this week that hospital staff members who test positive for COVID can continue working if they are largely asymptomatic. Again, so the COVID-positive can work, but the unvaxxed are not welcomed back. Does this make any sense?. In a letter stating the new police, Cassie...
CBS News

Here's how to request free at-home COVID tests starting Wednesday

Americans will be able to order free at-home tests online starting Wednesday, part of the Biden administration's strategy to make COVID-19 tests more accessible as Omicron variant continues to cause high numbers of cases across the U.S. On Wednesday, Americans will be able to log onto COVIDTests.gov, where they will...
Quad-Cities Times

Letter: Follow your advice

On the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Sen. Chuck Grassley was quoted as saying he is pushing to move the conversation toward "issues that bring our country together.”. "Jan. 6 was a difficult day for those of us who work in the Capitol," Grassley said...
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Warn That More Worrisome COVID Variants are Coming After Omicron

It’s not a secret that some optimistic public voices are saying that Omicron will be the last major COVID variant. They add faith in the theory that the ongoing pandemic is approaching its end, along with all of the restrictions and lockdowns that countries across the world have imposed.
Wyoming News

COVID Fatigue: Are You Among the 'Vaxxed & Done'?

MONDAY, Jan. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- You've gotten vaccinated. You've gotten boosted. You wear your mask, maintain social distancing, wash your hands — you do everything you've been asked to do to protect yourself and others. And you are completely fed up. If that description sounds like you, you might be part of a contingent of people who consider themselves "vaxxed and done" with the COVID-19 pandemic. ...
