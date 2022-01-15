ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watkins Family Hour

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCL's Hal Horowitz Recommends: Sean and Sara Watkins disbanded their popular Nickel Creek bluegrass trio to further their careers both solo and in this revolving door collective. As the title to their 2020 Brother...

creativeloafing.com

Lost Dog Street Band

CL's Hal Horowitz Recommends: This “dark folk” trio hails from Nashville but that city’s generally slicker country approach is a million miles away from their tough, dusky, rustic, backwoods sound. They will feature songs from a new release, Glory, where one of the lines is “I kicked down the doors of the Grand Ole Opry,” which says it all.
MUSIC
creativeloafing.com

Smoke Bellow, Go Public, Immaterial Possession

CL's Matthew Warhol Recommends: An old adage says that travel broadens the mind. For indie-pop duo Smoke Bellow, a move from Baltimore, MD to Melbourne, Australia allowed them to find their true sound. Whether it be the change in perspective from moving to the other side of our blue, spinning marble or more literally immersing themselves in new styles of music, they emerged from the Outback with a fully-formed musical identity, one that draws from post-punk, krautrock, minimalist composition, and West African guitar groups. This odd amalgamation results in what I can only describe as what would happen if DEVO had taken a pilgrimage similar to the one The Beatles did to India in the mid-sixties. Instruments bounce in and out with glee, singing their own little joyous lines. Saxophone, synthesizers, nomadic drums, guitar, and what sounds like some kind of children’s instrument all converge into these sound safaris as vocalist Meredith McHugh whispers or coos or talks to us in her cool tones. It may have took them a trip around the world, but Smoke Bellow discovered something different. And in 2022, you do not hear that everyday.
MUSIC
creativeloafing.com

Rhythm & Rhymes

Every 2nd FRIDAY! Enjoy DINNER AND A DATE! We bring Rhythm & Rhymes! Sounds to relax your mind and poetry to give you a vibe! It’s the best way to spend your FRIDAY night! So grab your bae or your good friends and come unwind at @apachexlr ! Great food, amazing drinks and live performances! Hosted by @toodopeforrehab.
MUSIC
92.7 The Block

10 Times Your Faves Sampled 2022 Urban One Honorees Gamble & Huff

Kenneth Gamble and Leon A. Huff helped shape the sound of soul in the '70s with their work as a songwriting duo, who also had their own label, Philadelphia International Records. Their relevance continues today, thanks in part to their music constantly being sampled by everyone from Meg Thee Stallion to Drake.
MUSIC
Variety

Jon Lind, A&R Exec and Writer of Hits for Earth, Wind & Fire, Madonna and Others, Dies at 73

Jon Lind, writer of hits for Earth, Wind & Fire, Madonna, Vanessa Williams and others, passed away Saturday after a two-year battle with cancer, his attorney, Jeremy Rosen, has confirmed. He was 73. Lind’s catalog, in which Primary Wave acquired a majority stake last year, included such songs as “Boogie Wonderland” and “Sun Goddess” by Earth, Wind & Fire, “Save the Best for Last” by Vanessa Williams and “Crazy for You” by Madonna, the latter two of which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Save the Best for Last” was named ASCAP’s Song of the Year in 1992 and...
MUSIC
creativeloafing.com

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Kazuki Yamada

CL's Doug DeLoach recommends: The first concerts of the ASO Delta Classical Series in 2022 are scheduled for Jan. 13 and 15 with guest conductor Kazuki Yamada leading the ASO in the overture to Mozart's first great choral opera, Idomeneo, Tōru Takemitsu's Requiem and Schubert’s Symphony No. 5. The program also features composer and piano virtuoso Stephen Hough performing Saint-Saëns’ Piano Concerto No. 4. — DD.
ATLANTA, GA

