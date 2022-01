Moving on! While Lauren Bushnell rose to fame after competing on The Bachelor, she has since chosen to take a step back from the reality TV spotlight. “I wouldn’t say I don’t associate with [The Bachelor],” the Oregon native, 31, wrote during an Instagram Story Q&A on Thursday, January 13, after a social media follower asked about her status within the franchise. “It’s just not relevant in my life currently. I wasn’t an avid viewer before I went on and I’m not now, so nothing has really changed there.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO