ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Meta is slammed with $3.1 billion lawsuit in the UK for stealing users' data

By Technology
techgig.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeta (formerly Facebook) faces a $3.1 billion class-action lawsuit in the United Kingdom for allegedly abusing its market dominance. If the lawsuit is successful, nearly 44 million British. users could receive a $68 payout. According to reports, Dr Liza Lovdahl Gormsen, a competition law expert, has filed a class-action...

content.techgig.com

Comments / 0

Related
techgig.com

US may ban targeted advertising by Facebook, Google; should India too?

The US has unveiled a new privacy bill that would ban targeted advertising on digital platforms by social media giants like. The bill allows users to sue platforms like Facebook and Google if they break the law, granting up to $5,000 in relief per violation. Titled 'The Banning Surveillance Advertising...
INTERNET
The Independent

Cashback in shops ‘not enough on its own to plug gaps in fragile cash system’

Nearly half of people are unlikely to request cashback at the till in shops and such initiatives will not be enough on their own to plug gaps in the UK’s “fragile” cash system, according to Which?A survey carried out for the consumer group found that some people view taking out money in this way as inconvenient, or even a security risk.The UK Government has said it will legislate to protect the future of cash, and various industry efforts to maintain access are gathering pace, such as being able to request cashback without making a purchase in shops.Changes made in 2021...
RETAIL
Sunderland Echo

44m UK Facebook users in line for compensation over ‘unfair’ data use

Facebook in the UK is being sued for billions of pounds which, if successful, could see more than 44 million users compensated amid claims they had their data exploited. Competition law expert Dr Liza Lovdahl Gormsen has launched a class-action lawsuit against Facebook’s parent firm, Meta, at the Competition Appeal Tribunal, accusing the technology giant of abusing its market dominance.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Data#Federal Trade Commission#Meta#Data Collection#Class Action Lawsuit#Uk#British#The Competition Law Forum#Ians
TechCrunch

UK class action lodged against Meta seeks $3.1B for breach of competition law

The class action lawsuit was lodged against Meta, Facebook’s parent company, yesterday with the U.K.’s Competition Appeal Tribunal in London. The unusual approach claims Facebook should pay its 44 million U.K. users compensation for the exploitation of their data between 2015 and 2019. Effectively, it’s saying Facebook took all the personal and private data of its users — who, due to Facebook’s dominance, had no other viable social platform — and in return all its users got, in effect, was the ability to post pictures of babies and kittens to their friends and families.
ECONOMY
CNET

Google and Meta fined $237M over user tracking in France

France's data protection agency issued a 210 million euro ($237 million) fine to Google and Meta on Thursday over user tracking concerns. Both companies made it harder for people to refuse cookie tracking than to accept it, said the Commission Nationale de l'Informatique et des Libertés. Google received the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
inforisktoday.com

OpenSubtitles Data Breach Affected 6.7 Million Users

OpenSubtitles, a website providing free movie subtitles, confirmed to its users today that it had been hacked last August and that the hacker had demanded a ransom to remain silent about the attack and to delete the leaked data. The company reports that it paid the ransom, but the stolen dataset has now surfaced and appears to be circulating on some underground forums.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Government to launch anti-encryption ads to convince ‘easily swayed people’ into wanting weaker phone security

The government will launch an ad campaign against end-to-end encryption, the technology that keeps messages on WhatsApp, Apple’s iMessage, and Signal secure.The Home Office has hired the M&C Saatchi advertising agency to plan the campaign using £534,000 of public funds.“We have engaged M&C Saatchi to bring together the many organisations who share our concerns about the impact end-to-end encryption would have on our ability to keep children safe,” a Home Office spokesperson said in a statement to Rolling Stone, which first reported the news.The new campaign is focused on the argument that improved encryption hampers efforts to tackle child exploitation...
INTERNET
The Independent

MP calls for law change on ‘immediate access’ to digital assets for next of kin

A DUP MP has called for a change in the law to give families “immediate access” to the digital data of their deceased loved ones.Ian Paisley told the Commons his Bill would help prevent families “having to take costly or uncertain legal action against digital platforms”.The MP for North Antrim said people are creating “an even larger digital footprint” throughout their lives, both personally and financially, which “may be buried beneath layers of cyber security”.It will allow the next of kin the automatic right to access to a person’s digital device and place a responsibility on the tech companies to...
POLITICS
The Independent

British Airways cancels US flights over 5G safety fears

British Airways is among the airlines cancelling US flights due to 5G safety concerns.The action is in response to fears that the activation of the C-band strand of the mobile phone service near US airports on Wednesday could disrupt planes’ navigation systems.Boeing 777s are thought to be particularly at risk of being affected.The introduction of the technology has been halted in some parts of the US but is going ahead elsewhere.Follow live coverage of the 5G travel disruptionsWe are monitoring the situation in the US closelyBritish AirwaysThe UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said it has “issued safety advice” to airlines.British...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketWatch

Top U.S. business regulator Khan pushes more aggressive antitrust laws

One of the nation's top anti-monopoly regulators on Wednesday said the government is looking to expand its playbook on how to identify and block potentially harmful mergers or excessive industry consolidation. "As we have seen the growth of new technologies, the market dynamics have changed," said Lina Khan, chairwoman of the Federal Trade Commission, in an interview with CNBC. "When you start to see trends toward consolidation, those can often be important moments for regulators to jump in." The FTC and U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday said they would seek public input on how to update government rules to prevent anti-competitive mergers. Biden administration officials contend old antitrust rules are inadequate to prevent harm to the economy since they are too narrowly focused on price fixing. Khan, 32, has said there's too little competition in too many industries and that it can stifle innovation or harm workers. Khan and other regulators are especially focused on large tech companies such as Facebook and Google . The FTC is now engaged in a lawsuit against Facebook.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Starbucks ends its vaccine mandate for employees in wake of Supreme Court ruling

Starbucks has revoked its Covid vaccine mandate for employees, the company says.In a company memo, Starbucks CEO John Culver cited a recent Supreme Court decision rejecting the Biden administration’s call for all companies with over 100 employees to enforce a vaccine mandate.“We respect the court’s ruling and will comply,” Mr Culver wrote on Tuesday.Starbucks, which employs 228,000 Americans, unveiled its mandate less than three weeks ago. On 3 January, the company announced that all its employees must provide proof of vaccination or face weekly Covid testing.“We strongly encourage all US partners to get fully vaccinated by Feb 9,” Mr...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy