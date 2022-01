“How well do you remember the original?” That’s a question posed by the new Ghostface killer (or is it “killers”?) in the fifth Scream movie’s obligatory opening phone-call murder-game — and it’s also the film’s central preoccupation. If the confusing title (‘5cream’ was right there — the kind of numerical title wordplay the film itself pokes fun at) hadn’t already tipped you off, the most meta of movie franchises has returned to take a stab at Hollywood’s latest trend: legacy sequels. Or, as the movie dubs them, ‘re-quels’ – a sequel-reboot hybrid mostly focused on new characters, but taking place in the continuity of the original film in order to bring back the old characters everybody loved. Think David Gordon Green’s Halloween or Nia DaCosta’s Candyman. Stripping back the title while also stripping the series back to basics is all part of the game. And playing games has always been Scream’s modus operandi.

