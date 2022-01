What do you do if you accidentally delete an important message?. The more we use WhatsApp in our daily communications, the more chance there is that we are storing crucial information in those chats. It could be something mundane like a doctor’s appointment time, or something serious like an agreement to buy a high-value item or proof of a debt from someone. It could even be chats from a now-deceased loved one that you definitely don’t want to lose. Whatever it is, if you accidentally delete any of it, you need to be able to recover those WhatsApp messages. Here’s how to do it.

