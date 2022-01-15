ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Announces Segments With Top Stars For Monday’s RAW

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE has announced three segments for Monday’s RAW from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Monday’s RAW will see Bobby Lashley and MVP respond to the jokes made in Lashley’s face by WWE Champion Brock Lesnar on this week’s show. Lesnar is not currently scheduled for Monday’s...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Wrestling World

Ric Flair comments on Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe was released for the second time by WWE on January 6, seven months after returning to the company as an NXT superstar and talent scout. He won the NXT title for the third time in August 2021 but was forced to vacate his belt due to a serious injury.
WWE
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (1/17/22): Bobby Lashley Takes On Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch Calls Out Doudrop + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch makes her way down to the ring as we see a video package of last week, where Doudrop defeated Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan to secure her shot at Lynch's title in two weeks at the Royal Rumble. Back in the ring Lynch welcomes us to 'the big time'. Lynch says the RAW women's division has never been hotter and like it or not, she's the reason for it. Lynch says the division is so hot that there's stars from the past such as Lita, Mickie James and the Bella Twins, who all are hoping to win the Royal Rumble and challenge the 'Van GOAT' at WrestleMania. Lynch says she's kindly given Doudrop a 'taste at the big-time' and the fans weren't clamoring for Doudrop to get a title match and she's [Lynch] the only reason Doudrop's getting a shot for the title because that's what she does...she makes people better and then beats them. Lynch says she does respect Doudrop's tenacity and she made a name for herself...but actually she didn't make a name for herself, somebody else did and out comes the aforementioned number one contender, Doudrop, who makes her way down to the ring. Doudrop says Becky didn't get her anything, she earned it herself. Doudrop says if that was Becky's plan all along, it was the biggest mistake she's ever made. Becky says she'll make sure Doudrop wins a match tonight, when they face Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan in a tag match. Bianca makes her way down to the ring and says she's the EST. of WWE and tells Doudrop that the only reason she has a title match is because Becky's so scared to give her a rematch, she cost her the number one contender's match last week. Bianca officially enters the Royal Rumble match and tells Becky that her time is coming because of it and she's going to main event WrestleMania...AGAIN and out comes Liv Morgan. Liv also officially enters the Royal Rumble match and says she's going to be the win the match and headline WrestleMania, not Bianca and she'll just be one of the 29 other women she will outlast in two weeks at the Royal Rumble. Doudrop tells Bianca and Liv to Shutup and asks for a referee to start their tag match...which is up next after the break.
WWE
wrestlingnewsworld.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 1.17.22

Happy Martin Luther King Day to all my American readers. Let’s celebrate tonight with a little bit of Monday Night RAW. Last week’s edition of RAW saw the return of The Cutting Edge with special guest WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, WWE Champion and Bobby Lashley went face to face, new tag team champions crowned in Alpha Academy and a new challenger emerged for Becky Lynch’s RAW Women’s Title in the form of Doudrop.
WWE
CBS Sports

WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Bobby Lashley responds to Brock Lesnar

Last Monday, WWE champion Brock Lesnar took the opportunity to fire a few stinging shots at Royal Rumble opponent Bobby Lashley. Included in Lesnar's tirade was that Lashley was little more than a "Brock Lesnar wannabe." On this week's edition of Raw, Lashley will issue a response to Lesnar. Lesnar...
WWE
ComicBook

New Update on WWE's Plan for the WWE Universal Championship

Seth Rollins was a guest on this week's edition of The Kevin Owens Show during Monday Night Raw and addressed his future plans heading into his WWE Universal Championship match with Roman Reigns. Rollins confirmed that, if he wins, he plans on bringing the Universal title back to the Red Brand and changing it back to its original red color. The title was first introduced as Raw's world championship in 2016, though it got a new blue look when Bray Wyatt brought it over to SmackDown in 2019.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

High Stakes For WWE WrestleMania Match Reportedly Not Happening

WWE recently teased the idea of a title vs. title match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. However, the reality is that both titles being on the line at a potential WWE WrestleMania 38 encounter is not the current plan. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer...
WWE
ComicBook

Report: Latest Update on WrestleMania 38 Plans Could Lead to Royal Rumble Spoiler

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns has been the rumored main event of WrestleMania 38 for months. The pair were supposed to clash at Day 1 to kick off the year back on New Year's Day, but Reigns tested positive for COVID-19 resulting in Lesnar getting pushed into the WWE Championship four-way match and pinning Big E for his ninth WWE world championship. "The Beast" then proposed an idea on SmackDown that had already been floating around on social media — have the two collide at WrestleMania with both titles on the line. Reigns shot down that idea, and according to the latest report from the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer a Champion vs. Champion match isn't in the cards for the two-night event in April.
WWE
firstsportz.com

SURPRISE! Stephanie McMahon dated this guy before marrying Triple H!

American businesswoman and retired female professional wrestler Stephanie McMahon Levesque, famously known by Stephanie McMahon is currently working as the Chief Brand Officer in WWE. Though she has not wrestled in recent years, her presence was always prominent as an authority figure in all WWE brands. Stephanie tied the knot...
WWE
firstsportz.com

End to all rumours about Natalya and TJ’s divorce

Fans are worried that Natalya Neidhart’s marriage to former WWE superstar Tyson Kidd is in peril now that Season 7 of Total Divas has ended because TJ hasn’t been on an episode of her hit E! reality TV series in more than a couple of years. Is it true that Nattie and TJ are no longer together?
RELATIONSHIPS
firstsportz.com

Who was Seth Rollins with before marrying Becky Lynch?

On December 4, 2020, Seth Rollins, who is currently married to Becky Lynch, welcomed his baby girl, Roux. Since January 2019, the former Universal Champion has started dating the Irish celebrity. But who did the former shield member date before marrying Becky? Let’s have a look. Seth Rollins’ ex-fiance...
CELEBRITIES
firstsportz.com

Why Bianca Belair is not a mom despite having children?

Bianca Belair is currently the top female wrestler among the Top 150 female wrestler’s list of American professional wrestling magazine Pro Wrestling Illustrated. In her 2 years short career in WWE, she has become a regular main-eventer. She has successfully put her hands on the SmackDown Women’s Championship title when she defeated Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WWE

Corporal Kirchner passes away

We are saddened to learn that Michael Penzel, better known as Corporal Kirchner and beloved by fans all over the world, passed away yesterday at the age of 64. Our sincerest thoughts are with his family, friends and those affected by his passing. After serving as a paratrooper in the...
WWE
firstsportz.com

Are Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Roman Reigns related?

Former American professional wrestler Dwayne Douglas Johnson is famously known for his in-ring nickname ‘The Rock’ in the WWE universe. He has tried his luck both in acting and business and gained huge success in those fields. He is currently one of the most popular and highest-paid actors...
CELEBRITIES
MMAmania.com

Conor McGregor got destroyed so badly by Henry Cejudo he actually deleted his tweet

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight roost-ruler, Henry Cejudo, who also held gold at 125 pounds, was back in the headlines last week after petitioning promotion president, Dana White, for an opportunity to win yet another title, this time in the Featherweight division. White shut him down without remorse. “You...
UFC
wrestlingrumors.net

RUMOR KILLER: Former WWE Champion Not Returning For Royal Rumble

Not so fast. The Royal Rumble is in less than two weeks and that means we are going to be able to see some of the most important matches of the year in WWE. The show’s namesake matches are going to help set up this year’s WrestleMania 38 and the women’s field has some interesting entrants. One of them, in addition to a recent rumor, had some people speculating about something bigger, but it does not seem likely.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Vince McMahon – Mustafa Ali Argument Reportedly May Have Led To WWE Release Request

As noted earlier today, Mustafa Ali took to Twitter to request his release from WWE. “I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling,” Ali wrote. “Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE. Therefore, I am requesting my release from WWE.”
WWE
411mania.com

Update On Asuka’s Status With WWE Following Lengthy Absence

Asuka hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since Money in the Bank, and a photo posted last August showed that her arm was in a sling. She also noted she had dental work done after a kick from Shayna Baszler knocked her teeth out. Neither she nor WWE ever confirmed any sort of injury, but she may be healed and on her way back.
WWE

