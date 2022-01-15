ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPTI)

By ETF Daily News Team
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaryopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.99) per share for the year, down from their...

Related
William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 1,297,912 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 48,249.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297,912 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.63% of Veritex worth $51,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,815 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
$76.25 Million in Sales Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to post sales of $76.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.10 million and the highest is $77.40 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $73.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kpti#Drugs#Fy2021#Karyopharm Therapeutics#Eps#Svb Leerink#Royal Bank Of Canada#Zacks Investment Research
The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,694 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.77% of Cooper Companies worth $157,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $270.00 at HC Wainwright

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIIB. dropped their price target on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.08.
AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 271.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 12,137 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
AGF Investments LLC Sells 69 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
AGF Investments LLC Acquires 164 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Shares of UroGen Pharma stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a market cap of $168.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.17.
Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Short Interest Up 48.2% in December

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 684,600 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the December 15th total of 461,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Stake Raised by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 48,819.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644,411 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $46,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Mizuho

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ForgeRock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.56.
Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 581,400 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the December 15th total of 390,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Head-To-Head Analysis: Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) & Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability. Analyst Ratings. This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lulus...
$147.91 Million in Sales Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to announce $147.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.91 million and the highest is $165.90 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $94.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Cormark Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Filo Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Cormark also issued estimates for Filo Mining’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Globant S.A.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Globant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Globant’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.
Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) versus Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) and Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation. Profitability. This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Kodiak Sciences’ net margins,...
