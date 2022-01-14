ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia RB Zamir White declares for 2022 NFL draft

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Just days after their national title victory, the Georgia Bulldogs are losing one of their top running backs to the pro ranks.

Zamir White is leaving school early to enter the 2022 NFL draft, making his announcement Friday via social media.

Along with James Cook, White gave the national champs a strong ground game on their way to the top of the college football mountain. His combination of power, vision and explosiveness should make him a strong value as a mid-round pick in this year’s draft.

