Authorities are looking for a man who cleaned up at the laundromat and they’re not talking about dirty gym socks. New York State Police are looking for a man who swiped a wallet containing cash and credit cards from a New Berlin laundromat just before the holidays. Authorities say the thin, white man with scruffy facial hair is seen on surveillance film at the business on West Main Street in the village on November 20 when the wallet was taken.

BAINBRIDGE, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO