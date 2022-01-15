ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun, sea and more sun! The stars lapped it up on Instagram this week

By Bang Showbiz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooks like 2022 has not really started for a lot of stars,...

shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Broke Up—So Sad!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the couple we never knew we needed this year! Although they are 2021 couple goals and appear to be living their best lives right now, things weren’t always so peachy with the former exes who initially dated between 2000 and 2004! If you always wanted to know more details about their widely-publicized split and why they called off their engagement just days before their wedding in 2004 then you’re in luck, as the 49-year-old The Last Duel actor just revealed the real reason for them going their separate ways 17 years ago!
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

16 and Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer dies at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared in season 5 of the MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant as a young mother who battled homelessness, has died in Maryland, her mother Jessica confirmed on Sunday. She was 26. A cause of death has not been shared. "Last night I received a call no...
MARYLAND STATE
Soompi

Jin Sun Kyu Discusses Why He Chose To Star In “Through The Darkness,” His Role In The Drama, And More

Jin Sun Kyu shared his excitement for the premiere of SBS’s new Friday-Saturday drama “Through the Darkness”!. Set in the late 1990s, “Through the Darkness” is based on the story of the first criminal profiler in South Korea, who looked into the hearts of serial killers at a time when random, motiveless murders were on the rise and the word “profiling” did not yet exist.
WORLD
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Shows His Love For Savannah James On Her Instagram Video: "When You Walked Downstairs I Said To Myself "Goddamn! That's Mine! Simply Beautiful Queen!"

LeBron James married his high-school girlfriend Savannah James and their relationship as well as their family is something that fans of the NBA admire greatly. The couple are known for supporting each other through the trials and tribulations that come with LeBron being one of the most popular players in the history of the game and someone that is constantly in the public eye.
NBA
Deadline

Yvette Mimieux Dies: Actress-Writer Who Starred In ‘The Time Machine’ Had Just Turned 80

Yvette Mimieux was found dead Tuesday morning, a rep for her family confirmed. She had just turned 80 on January 8, and she passed away in her sleep of natural causes. Mimieux was a prolific actress best remembered for starring opposite Rod Taylor in the 1960 George Pal-directed film version of the H.G. Wells novel The Time Machine at MGM, where she was soon put under a long-term contract. Another big hit came months after in Where the Boys Are. Among her other credits around that time were Platinum High School, Mr. Lucky, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Light in the...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan pays heartfelt tribute to rarely seen mom

Michael Strahan took to social media to celebrate a special family occasion on Sunday with a series of rare photographs. The Good Morning America host commemorated his mother's birthday with several family pictures that featured the two of them. The sweet shots saw him pose happily alongside his mother, along...
CELEBRITIES
GeekTyrant

Christina Ricci and Mena Suvari to Star in the Cyberpunk Movie THE DRESDEN SUN

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles) and Mena Suvari (American Beauty, Six Feet Under) are set to star alongside Steven Ogg and Samantha Win in the upcoming cyberpunk film The Dresden Sun, which comes from writer and director Michael Ryan. The movie centers on a heist that “goes south...
MOVIES
extratv

New Details on What Caused Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet’s Split

Jason Momoa, 42, and Lisa Bonet, 54, announced their split last week after 16 years together, and now sources are shedding light on what went wrong. A Bonet insider tells People the breakup didn’t happen “overnight.”. The source insists the stars "were amazing for years, until they no...
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Khloe Kardashian Under Fire for Selling True’s Used Clothing Instead of Donating Them

Taking her fans to the cleaners? Khloé Kardashian has drawn ire from fans after listing her daughter True Thompson‘s used clothes for sale instead of donating them. “[Oh, my God,] I miss seeing True in these outfits,” Khloé, 37, shared via Twitter on January 14, along with a link to the kid’s section of Kardashian Kloset — a website considered the “official resale site of the Kardashian/Jenner family.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

A Place in the Sun stars' pristine homes: Danni Menzies, Jasmine Harman and more

A Place in the Sun showcases the most beautiful properties across the Mediterranean, and despite the presenters spending lots of time abroad, their UK houses are pretty special. From Jasmine Harman to Danni Menzies and Jonnie Irwin, see inside the homes of the Channel 4 presenters where they relax away from filming. Keep scrolling for photos…
CELEBRITIES
towncarolina.com

Winter Sun

Treat yourself to warm drinks that nourish, indulge, and brighten your senses. You may know golden milk from its recent moment in the sun, but the history of the traditional Indian beverage begins centuries before its trend in the West. According to Ayurvedic philosophy, ojas is the energy of life, the essence of the body’s vitality. Golden milk—typically made with turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, black pepper, sweetener, and warm milk—is an ancient tonic considered to build ojas and balance the body.
DRINKS
Sierra Sun

Sun Snapshots: Epic storm

Have you captured the faces, places and events of our community? Need help finding a lost pet?. Then submit your photos to the Sierra Sun’s “Sun Snapshots” to be published in our print and online editions. Send photos (and/or videos) to photos@sierrasun.com, or post photos on social media using #SunSnapshots.
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Creator Soaks Up Sun With Two New Vacation Homes

“Cheers” creator James Burrows is enjoying two new vacation homes that he has acquired. The estates cost over $18 million altogether. “Cheers” creator James Burrows does as well, and is doing so at his two new vacation properties. Buying properties on both coasts, the 81-year old sitcom legend will spend his downtime at his estates in Laguna Beach and Palm Desert.
CELEBRITIES

