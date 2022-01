With the Class A state wrestling tournament on the horizon, the Minot High boys’ squad is hard at work setting itself up for future success. The team built upon its solid beginning to the season with a dominant 57-18 victory in its Jan. 6 dual with the Jamestown Blue Jays, and later earned a fifth-place finish out of 29 total schools from three different states at the Bismarck Rotary Tournament during the next two days’ action.

MINOT, ND ・ 7 HOURS AGO