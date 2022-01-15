ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

New numbers show ND’s oil production increases 4.4%

Minot Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK — Oil production in North Dakota increased 4.4% in November, the most recent numbers available. The North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources reported on Friday the state produced 1,159,778 barrels of oil a day or 34,793,353 barrels in November. In October, the state produced 1,110,910 barrels of oil a day...

www.minotdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Oil extends gains after reports that an explosion disrupted flow through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline

Oil futures gained more ground in electronic trading late Tuesday, with U.S. benchmark prices near $87 a barrel after settling at their highest level in more than seven years. Turkey's state pipeline operator Botas said it cut oil flow through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan crude oil pipeline after an explosion near the southeastern province of Kahramanmaras in Turkey, Reuters reported Tuesday. In a translated statement, Botas said the pipeline would be put back into operation as soon as possible, once necessary measures are taken. The pipeline carries more than 450,000 barrels from northern Iraq into the Mediterranean port of Ceyhan (Turkey), according to a tweet from Javier Blas, energy and commodities columnist at Bloomberg. The news of the disruption to the pipeline's flow of oil follows Tuesday's price rise to their highest levels since 2014, which were triggered by an attack on oil infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates. In electronic trading, February West Texas Intermediate crude was at $86.89, up from Tuesday’s settlement at $85.43.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Oil majors help spare FTSE from heavy drop

Strong performances from the UK’s oil majors helped the FTSE 100 avoid the malaise that beset many of its international peers on Tuesday.The index avoided the huge drops seen in New York where traders came back from a three-day weekend in a negative mood.It closed down 0.6% after dropping 47.68 points to 7,563.55.As Brent crude oil hit a fresh seven-year high, ending the day at 87.03 dollars per barrel, it helped oil companies around the world to buck the trend.A sharp rise in global bond yields has sent European stock markets into retreat today over concern that higher inflationary...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Russia To Struggle With Oil Production Increase Under OPEC+ Deal

Russia, the leader of the non-OPEC producers in the OPEC+ pact, is unlikely to deliver all the 100,000 bpd monthly increases under the agreement this year, analysts tell Bloomberg, in another bullish factor for oil market tightness and prices in the first half of 2022. Under the OPEC+ agreement, Russia,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Reuters

Oil market headed for surplus as Omicron impact muted -IEA

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Oil supply will soon overtake demand as some producers are set to pump at or above all-time highs, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday, while demand holds up despite the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. The outlook could mean an easing of...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#U S Oil Production#Natural Gas#Mcf#Fort Berthold Reservation
kxnet.com

North Dakota oil output increased 4.4% in November

North Dakota’s oil production for November 2021 jumped 4.4 percent — an increase that hasn’t been seen in more than a year. That’s according to Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms who shared the latest information from the state’s monthly update on oil output. In November,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
alaskalandmine.com

Brad Keithley’s chart of the week: Where is oil production headed

A couple of months ago our column discussed the significance of oil production levels. At the time, we focused mostly on the material jump in FY22 volumes projected in the Preliminary Fall 2021 Revenue Forecast (Preliminary Fall21 Forecast) over what had been included in the Spring 2021 Revenue Forecast (Spring21 RF).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
industryglobalnews24.com

The US to See Increase in Oil Market Despite the Government's Green Agenda

The Energy Information Administration of the United States has announced its oil production predictions for the coming years. The forecast shows that the industry is set to break all records after the pandemic lows despite the pledge of the Biden administration to transition towards cleaner and renewable sources. The released...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

U.S. Oil Production To Hit New Record In 2023

With oil prices now sitting comfortably above $80, the EIA believes U.S. oil production will break new records in 2023. While the EIA forecasts record annual production, it does not see the monthly production record of November 2019 being surpassed in 2023. This rise in production should help to push...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
lascrucesbulletin.com

Oil and gas production boomed in New Mexico in 2021

2021 was a banner year for energy production in New Mexico, the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association (NMOGA) said in a Dec. 29 email. “Revenue grew $500 million on the strength of production, returning drilling activity and a rebound in market prices,” the organization said. The state’s oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Libya’s Oil Production Bounces Back Following Pipeline Repairs

Libya’s crude oil production rose to 900,000 bpd from 700,000 bpd after the completion of repair work on a pipeline, the country’s oil ministry said, as quoted by Bloomberg. The pipeline that was being repaired links two oil fields to the Es Sider export terminal. Its shutdown for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Frontiersman

North Slope oil production holds steady as two new ConocoPhillips projects ramp up

North Slope oil production is holding steady and is set for an increase in January with two new ConocoPhilllips projects ramping up. ConocoPhillips started production Dec. 12 at GMT-2, an accumulation in the National Petroleum Reserve west of the Alpine field, and on Dec. 14, the company began sustained production at Narwhal, an oil accumulation extending south of the Alpine field.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

$80 oil fueled by Fed, OPEC’s puny production boost

Oil appears to be on a steady climb and the fundamentals make sense. U.S. crude briefly touched the $80-per-barrel level Thursday, the highest since November. USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 56.65 -0.24 -0.42%. A signal from the Federal Reserve that faster rate hikes may be in the cards to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

Russia’s Novak: Will restore oil production by 85% in 2022

"For Russia, it means that in February we will reach 85% in the production recovery from the maximum reduction level we had in May and June 2020. That is, we will restore 1.7 million barrels per day.”. "As for Russia’s compliance with the deal in November, the level was 97%....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Libya’s Oil Production Crashes Down To 780,000 Bpd

Libya’s oil production has slumped to 780,000 barrels per day after maintenance work on a pipeline shut down 200,000 bpd output this week, adding to outages due to blockades at four oilfields since the end of December. Libya currently pumps around 780,000 bpd, a source at the National Oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy