Dogs have always been thought of as the social, loving animals Hollywood portrays them as. It’s one of the reasons many people adopt or buy dogs. Dogs can in fact be very social! The one thing, however, I want you to be aware of is that dogs also like their space. Sometimes, dogs just don’t want to say hi. Sometimes, dogs just don’t want hugs or to play horse for your young children’s amusement. Remember, we’re talking about a live animal with desires and choices of its own.

PETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO