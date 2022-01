There is no wrong way to make homemade vegetable broth from scraps, it always comes out delicious, and it is a great way to use whole veggies. Also, making sure that you get the maximum amount of flavor and utility out of the food you eat is a great way to ensure that your cash stretches as far as possible in the kitchen. On top of that, you know precisely what you’ve put into your stock, so you won’t have to worry about allergens or any unhealthy additives and preservatives.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 27 DAYS AGO