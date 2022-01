PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTENT TO DECLARE CERTAIN PROPERTY AS SURPLUS AND DONATE SAME TO A GOVERNMENTAL UNIT AS ALLOWED BY G.S. § 160A-280 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on January 24, 2022, the Weaverville Town Council intends to declare certain property as surplus and donate same to Wellford Police Department in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, as allowed by North Carolina General Statute §160A-280. The property intended to be declared surplus and donated includes 4 blue lights and 2 speakers with wiring and 1 box of miscellaneous replacement blue light bulbs and strobes.

