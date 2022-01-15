ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Do Something Streak, Day 15: Mark Allen’s Bike-Run Brick Workout

By Emma-Kate Lidbury
triathlete.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+. It’s Day 15 of our Do Something Streak and Mark Allen is back with another Saturday workout. After last weekend’s ride, this week it’s a...

www.triathlete.com

Comments / 0

Related
miamilaker.com

Workout: To do at home, in the gym or on the go

The Farmer’s Carry is a full-body movement with weights. 1. You will use just about every muscle to perform this exercise. 2. Grasp a pair of dumbbells or Kettlebells or any heavy object that you can carry. Hold one in each hand. 3. Stand tall with good “military posture,”...
WORKOUTS
triathlete.com

Do Something Streak, Day 5: Building 100s Swim

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+. This week’s One-Hour Workout also doubles as our Day 5 Do Something Streak workout and features a straightforward swim session that’s perfect for this time of year. There are two variations—one longer, one shorter—so pick whichever works best for your current fitness level and/or time available.
WORKOUTS
runningmagazine.ca

Try this standing bike workout for your next cross-training session

Cycling is an excellent complement to running and is beneficial for injured and non-injured runners alike. It’s also a great indoor training option during the winter when weather conditions make it difficult to do speedwork outside. There are a lot of great workouts you can do on an indoor bike, but by standing up out of the saddle you can more closely mimic the running motion without the same stress on your body. Next time you’re taking your workout indoors, try this standing interval workout to improve your fitness and keep your cross-training fun.
WORKOUTS
triathlete.com

Should You Do Brick Workouts in the Early Season?

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. It’s mid-January and you’re eager to get fit for your mid-summer triathlon goals, so you’re probably trying to get back in the pool, making...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Exercise#Finisherpix#Gps
triathlete.com

Want Training Plans, Expert Q&As, Race Perks, and A Unique Community? Join Team Triathlete

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+. One thing that’s become clear over the last two years: The best part of triathlon is the people. Sure, swim-bike-run is fun, but swim-bike-run with other people is so much more fun.
SPORTS
triathlete.com

Do Something Streak, Day 19: Choose Your Own Treadmill Adventure

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+. It’s Day 19 of the Do Something Streak and today we have not just one workout for you, but a choice of ten. Each of these treadmill workouts has been purpose-built with triathletes in mind to help you use the treadmill to your advantage. And before you start complaining that any treadmill workout is boring and tedious and all of those things: Yes, we hear you, we know it can be—but, it can also be a fantastic training resource if and when you jump on it with the right session in your hand and the right attitude in your head.
BOULDER, CO
triathlete.com

6 Swim, Bike, and Run Workouts to Boost Your VO2 Max

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. When we think about workouts designed to improve your VO2 max, it’s important to understand how the training elicits the specific physiological adaptations that...
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

7 CrossFit Running Workouts to Build a Better Engine

Use these CrossFit running workouts to become a better athlete. Running is an essential part of CrossFit, drop on your endurance training and you’ll have a gap in your fitness. Running improves endurance and thus, aids you to build a bigger engine and increase your VO2 max. CROSSFIT RUNNING...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Neil Robertson dominates Barry Hawkins to win second Masters title

Neil Robertson claimed his second Masters title with a 10-4 victory over Barry Hawkins at Alexandra Palace.The 39-year-old Australian champion in 2012, dominated after Hawkins suffered from a slice of misfortune in the fifth frame with the score at 2-2.Hawkins fouled the green with his sleeve and Robertson, who took advantage of a free ball to clear and take the frame, never looked back to take the £250,000 winner’s prize.Neil Robertson has won the @CazooUK Masters, beating Barry Hawkins 10-4 in the final #CazooMasters @nr147 pic.twitter.com/4TRDVYy1kc— World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) January 16, 2022“I’m so happy to win this wonderful...
SPORTS
The Independent

Australia and the Barmy Army bond over Sweet Caroline – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 17.CricketAustralia and the Barmy Army bonded over Sweet Caroline View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49)Sophie Ecclestone’s Ashes preparations are going well!7️⃣-1️⃣4️⃣ 🔥 @Sophecc19 was in fine form with the ball in yesterday's intra-squad game! pic.twitter.com/w2AvZpHUZZ— England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 17, 2022All seven of @Sophecc19's...
TENNIS
Sports Illustrated

Former ESPN Announcer Ron Franklin Dies at 79

Former ESPN broadcast Ron Franklin died on Tuesday at age 79. News of his death was reported by the former sports director at ABC affiliate KVUE in Austin, Mike Barnes, and current ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla, Franklin's partner on Big 12 basketball broadcasts. “An amazing broadcasting talent & a good...
COLLEGE SPORTS
triathlete.com

Do Something Streak, Day 6: At Home Strength Workout

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+. It’s Day 6 of our 30-day Do Something Streak, which means it’s time to pump **clap** you up. In addition to helping you to ease into a consistent training routine, the Do Something Streak is designed to help teach you the skills you’ll need to be a happier, healthier, more well-rounded triathlete. That means going beyond swim-bike-run training to incorporate strength work. This strength workout from coach Kate Ligler puts to rest the notion that strength training requires a costly gym membership or complex moves. This at-home session is designed to get you moving well and building strength in the simplest, most efficient way possible. It includes some mobility/activation work for warm-up, followed by three rounds of core conditioning and three rounds of lower body and hip exercises. Included in the lower body and hip exercises are options to use weights (5-15 pounds) if desired—or just stick to bodyweight only. You don’t have to go overboard – remember, the only requirement for the streak is that you do something!
WORKOUTS
triathlete.com

Do Something Streak, Day 9: Geo-cache & Hike

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+. For the end of our first full week of the Do Something Streak, we’re trying out a new activity for your weekend workout: geo-caching.
FITNESS
triathlete.com

Do Something Streak, Day 17: Hip Circuit Workout

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+. Got knee pain? It might be because you have weak hip muscles. As it turns out, problem areas don’t always originate at the point of pain – sometimes, it’s weakness elsewhere in the kinetic chain. That’s particularly true of the hips, which is a common culprit behind many lower-leg injuries. That’s why today’s Do Something Streak activity is this Hip Circuit workout from Jay Dicharry’s book, Running Rewired: Reinvent Your Run for Stability, Strength, and Speed.
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy