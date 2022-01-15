Sun, sea and more sun! The stars lapped it up on Instagram this week

There’s death on this week’s 1883, which is like saying there are blasters on this week’s The Book of Boba Fett or bad choices on this week’s Euphoria: “Yeah,” you might say, “and…?”
But unlike everyone who’s kicked it in the Paramount+ series thus far – by getting crushed by a wagon wheel, drowning in the river or succumbing to a bite in the behind from a sneaky snake — we actually care about this week’s casualty. (And no, I’m not forgetting Margaret’s sourpuss sister. I said what I said.)
Sadly, it’s cowboy Ennis who goes to that great cattle drive in the sky. And...
