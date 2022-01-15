Sun, sea and more sun! The stars lapped it up on Instagram this week

Treat yourself to warm drinks that nourish, indulge, and brighten your senses. You may know golden milk from its recent moment in the sun, but the history of the traditional Indian beverage begins centuries before its trend in the West. According to Ayurvedic philosophy, ojas is the energy of life, the essence of the body’s vitality. Golden milk—typically made with turmeric, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, black pepper, sweetener, and warm milk—is an ancient tonic considered to build ojas and balance the body.
