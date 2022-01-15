ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

West Reno crash investigated as possible DUI

By Mike Watson
KOLO TV Reno
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are working to determine if impairment was to blame...

www.kolotv.com

Comments / 2

Related
NBC News

NY AG says investigation into Trump and his business found ‘significant evidence’ suggesting fraud

New York Attorney General Letitia James disclosed new details Tuesday night about her civil investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business, saying the probe has uncovered evidence suggesting the fraudulent valuing of multiple assets and misrepresentations of those values to financial institutions for economic benefit. James, who launched her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

Democrats, poised for filibuster defeat, pick at old wounds

Democrats are heading toward defeat on their push to change the filibuster and pass voting rights, the latest setback for President Biden and his party’s agenda. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is pushing forward with his vow to force a vote as soon as Wednesday on a sweeping voting bill, which Republicans are expected to block. After that, Democrats are expected to force a vote on changing the filibuster, which requires 60 votes for most bills to advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno, NV
Accidents
Reno, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
CNN

USPS on the hook for White House's free Covid-19 test deliveries

(CNN) — The new government website where people can order free Covid-19 at-home rapid antigen tests is up and running. With just names and addresses, families can go to COVIDtests.gov and request up to four free tests to be delivered to their homes. The website comes online as the...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Traffic Accident#Kolo Rrb Reno Police#Buick

Comments / 0

Community Policy