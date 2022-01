HONOLULU (AP) -- The U.S. Women's Open is nearly doubling its prize money to $10 million, an announcement that was celebrated across golf and genders. The LPGA Tour this week starts its 73rd season of running a league all on its own, and no one begrudges the players finally getting paid big money for its biggest major, or the plan for them to play at storied courses.

