ThePrep: High-Protein 400-Calorie Dinners for Winter
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD
EatingWell
4 days ago
Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!. Protein does your body a lot of good. It builds healthy cells and repairs ones that are damaged,...
There's nothing like a hot dish of cozy, comforting casserole—especially when you can get it on the table in record time. While some casseroles may take a while to prep and bake, these recipes rely on quick shortcuts, like precooked chicken and store-bought salsa, to make these casseroles flavorful but easy. Recipes like our Quick King Ranch Chicken Casserole and Cauliflower Gratin spotlight tasty winter veggies, like kale, cabbage and winter squash, for a main or side dish you can feel good about.
Though you might have heard the phrase before, you might not be as familiar with the basics of how blood sugar works. After you eat or drink anything that contains calories, your body breaks down the food into simple glucose molecules. This is the form of energy that all of the cells in your body can use, and the hormone insulin acts like a key to allow glucose to get into our cells. To get the energy to your cells, glucose must travel through your blood, hence the term "blood glucose" (often referred to as blood sugar since glucose is a simple sugar molecule). Therefore, after you eat, your blood sugar will go up. And if your body runs out of glucose from that meal, your blood sugar will fall. This is natural and happens in all of our bodies.
It's fair to say that ranch dressing has transcended its original purpose. We incorporate it (or its flavor) in everything from salads to macaroni and cheese. We dip our vegetables and chicken wings into it and even drizzle it on our pizza. The New York Times points out that ranch is the official American dressing.
If you love a good taco casserole, then this enchilada casserole with meat, beans, cheese and spiked with garlic-laced sour cream is sure to be put in the recipe rotation. To cut out some calories, only use half a pound of ground beef, low-fat sour cream and low-fat cheese. You could also use ground turkey.
Just when you thought the perfect breakfast did not exist, nutrition experts unanimously suggest eggs and other proteins for kickstarting your weight loss goals. From your first meal of the day, give your metabolism a major boost with these super foods high in not only protein content, but low in fat and nutrient-rich. That’s a win-win-win!
Corn chips in a pie? Oh, heck yes. This baked Frito pie recipe is a little different than others because of the addition of corn and sour cream. Kick this ground beef and bean casserole up a notch with some diced jalapeno – if you dare. So easy and so flavorful.
Whether because of holiday excess, pandemic-related stress or the general weight of existence, you might be looking to mix up your arsenal of weeknight recipes with something light and simple. And you're in luck, because the queen of modern comfort food aka Ina Garten recently shared an idea for dinner that's delicious and filling even though it's on the lighter side.
These pro tips and recipes are from the Institute of Culinary Education. Find your culinary voice™ at their campuses in New York City & Los Angeles. Ready to take your cookout to the next level? Let's talk ribs. The secret to the best grilled ribs ever is . . . your oven. Slow-roasting your ribs in the oven before finishing them on the grill is the best method we've found for juicy, fall-off-the-bone ribs that don't require an expensive smoker or low temperature grill setup.
Certain comfort food dishes never go out of style: mac ‘n’ cheese, grilled cheese, spaghetti and meatballs dusted in a generous layer of parmesan cheese — really, anything with cheese. And our go-to chef for amplifying our favorite classic childhood dishes? Barefoot Contessa host Ina Garten, who recently re-shared the recipe for her mouthwatering Ultimate Tuna Melts. It’s a dish she describes as “a tuna sandwich but with the volume turned way up.”
“This is very retro food,” Garten says in an episode of Food Network’s Barefoot Contessa.
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste. 12 ounces|342 grams iceberg lettuce, roughly chopped. 2 ounces|55 grams pitted castelvetrano olives (about 20), crushed by hand. 20 cherry tomatoes, halved. 8 pepperoncini, stemmed and thinly sliced. ¼ medium red onion, thinly sliced. DIRECTIONS. Pulse the bread in a...
It's that time of year when many people resolve to eat less meat. The “whys” are varied: sustainability and worry for the planet, health considerations, ethical concerns over the treatment of animals.One increasingly popular option is “plant-based meat,” which can be found everywhere from grocery store meat sections to restaurants.These products aim to imitate meat in taste, texture, appearance and smell, and the likenesses are now pretty impressive. The ingredients usually include a plant-based protein, such as soy or pea, and sometimes other beans, wheat or potato. Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods are the two monster names in this arena,...
Whether you prefer links of breakfast sausage alongside your scrambled eggs in the morning or a bratwurst on the grill, andouille sausage alongside your favorite New Orleans eats or Italian sausage alongside your best pasta dish, one thing's for sure — there are a lot of different ways to chow down on some tasty sausages. In fact, according to AllRecipes, there are more than 200 different varieties of sausage in the United States alone. However, for most varieties, the same standard cooking methods and tips and tricks apply (so long as you're cooking your sausages in links, that is); and, while you might think that cooking sausage is easy, there are actually quite a few ways you might be messing up the process. To help you cook up the best batch of sausages of your life, we've gathered the top 13 mistakes everyone makes when cooking sausage, and what you need to do instead.
